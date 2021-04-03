2021 Wish List: Bollywood actors we sure audiences want to see on the big screen! | Hindi movie news

In the pre-coronavirus era, Friday was the most important day of the week for the film industry and audiences, especially when big-budget movies featuring B-Town’s biggest actors hit screens. festivals. However, since the pandemic, multiplexes and unique screens in Mumbai have sported a deserted appearance. With a spike in COVID-19 cases, the buzz is that Bollywood films slated to hit theaters are once again being pushed forward. As reported, the release of films like Rani Mukerji-starring Bunty Aur Babli 2, the Hindi version of Pulkit Samrat and Haathi Mere Saathi by Rana Daggubati and Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi-starring Chehre have been postponed. There are discussions that directors of films like Sooryavanshi, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai and Satyameva Jayate 2 are also considering looking into new release dates.

It had been a long time since audiences had the opportunity to watch their favorite actors on the big screen, talking about seetimaar dialogue and shaking a leg on the 70mm. The latest big theatrical releases being the star of Ajay Devgn, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, Deepika Padukone-star Chhapaak, Taapsee Pannu’s Thappad, Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, Kunal Kemmu-star Malang among others in 2020 and shows Webcast on OTT until 2020-2021 with actors like Varun Dhawan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Kiara Advani, Sara Ali Khan, Akshay Kumar, Ishaan Khatter, Ananya Pandey, Abhishek Bachchan and many more.

However, there are those who have been busy with work but have remained without action on the publishing front due to the pandemic. Here is a list of the actors, whose films we bet fans are eagerly awaiting a release.



Ranveer Singh

Last seen in Gully Boy (2019), Ranveer Singh fans are eagerly awaiting his film projects ready for release. If all goes well, actor Simmba will be seen in Sooryavanshi and 83 this year. While the first, a director of Rohit Shetty, was due out in March 2020, it was later pushed back to Diwali 2020. The dates kept changing and the makers decided to release it in April of this year, but the buzz is. that the manufacturers have another date in mind now. Likewise, sports drama 83, also directed by Kabir Khan, moved its release date from April 2020 to December 2020 in mid-2021.

Ranbir Kapoor

He has made headlines for his new film Animal, in which he will be seen starring Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Parineeti Chopra. But it’s been quite a while since Ranbir Kapoor made an appearance on the big screen. Last seen in Sanju (2018), the actor has two upcoming films, Shamshera and Brahmastra. While the first was due out in July 2020, its publication was reportedly delayed for a year due to the pandemic. The latter, an Ayan Mukerji trilogy that also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy, has yet to see the light of day as manufacturers take the time to reconsider the release date since 2019, apparently due to of the publication. -production work.

Katrina kaif

Fans of the actor await the release of Sooryavanshi, which reunites her with his Namastey London (2007) co-star, Singh Is Kinng (2008) and Tees Maar Khan (2010), Akshay Kumar. Due to the pandemic, followed by low turnout in theaters and the second wave of the virus, the film’s release date has been pushed back. Last seen in Salman Khan’s star Bharat in 2019, Katrina is currently busy with Phone Bhoot with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter. Buzz is also that she will be seen facing Salman again in Tiger 3.

Shah Rukh Khan

There was a time when up to three SRK stars came out in a year. However, this has not been the case for a few years. Last seen in Zero with Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif in 2018, the actor was associated with two projects, as narrator for The Zoya Factor and the voice of Mufasa for the Hindi dubbed version of The Lion King. Although there is talk of him being a part of several projects, his next screen appearance will likely be an appearance in Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha. This Hell Apart is also starting to turn for a co-star of John Abraham and Deepika Padukone.

Shahid Kapoor



After gaining a lot of attention for Kabir Singh in 2019, audiences have been waiting for the next all-round actor! His next project is the sports drama Jersey. The film, which also features Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur, has the actor playing the role of a cricketer. The actor has had to undergo massive preparation for the film, which is due out by the end of this year.

Sidharth malhotra

Sidharth, currently filming for Mission Majnu, has Shershah, a biographical war action film, ready for release. Last seen on the big screen in 2019, in films like Jabariya Jodi and Marjaavaan, he is one of the few actors who has not been released on OTT in the past 12 months. Besides Shershah and Mission Majnu, he will be seen in Thank God opposite his Marjaavaan co-star Rakul Preet Singh. The film also stars Ajay Devgn. Although he has a list of films that has kept him occupied, his fans are anxiously awaiting the release of his films.