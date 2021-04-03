New Secret Life of Pets Retail Store at Universal Studios Hollywood!





We are more than excited that Universal Studios Hollywood reopens in a few weeks on April 16! It’s been well over a year since the park closed and I know many of us miss our rides, foods, experiences, etc. Secret life of pets Drive. We previously announced that this new ride will debut on the day the parks open! The official description of this walking tour of Universal Studios Hollywood website bed: Experience the exciting world of The Secret Life of Pets Illuminations as you meet your favorite characters in the all-new ride, The Secret Life of Pets: Off Leash. Join Max, Duke, Gidget, and Snowball on a journey through the streets of New York City as you prepare to be welcomed into your new home. While we are more than excited for this new ride, we are also excited to hear that there will also be a new retail location ‘The Pets Store’ which will include a puppy adoption station. (plush)! You may want to take each dog home with you, but there will be help available in the store to help you choose a puppy that will match your personality type! Once you’ve chosen a puppy, you can style it with bandanas and choose a carrier to transport your puppy (available as separate purchases). The new ‘The Pets Store’ retail location will also have plenty of gifts and toys featuring all of our favorite products. The Secret Life of Pets characters if you want to bring home something for the pet parents in your life! How excited are you for the new Secret life of pets tower and new retail store ?!







