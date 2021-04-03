Bollywood Celebrities Congratulate Rajinikanth on Dadasaheb Phalke Honor





Tamil actor and superstar Rajinikanth poses for a photo. Tamil actor and superstar Rajinikanth, who is one of the biggest film stars of the South Indian film fraternity, has been honored with the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Prize . Bollywood celebrities took to social media on Thursday to congratulate the superstar. Speaking to Twitter, Anil Kapoor posted: “Congratulations @rajinikanth on this prestigious honor! You are a legend and an icon and an inspiration to all of us! #DadaSahebPhalkeAward” Kangana Ranaut shared: “Congratulations to Shri @rajinikanth ji.” Filmmaker Subhash Ghai, who this time was a jury member of the awards committee, wrote: “Kudos to my dear friend #RAJNIKANT – a superstar plus a super man with a humble mind for the #dada saheb Phalke award” @Dpiff_official today ‘hui. An icon of cinema n the ideal human being to inspire the next generation indeed. I felt honored to be a member of the jury. “ “Congratulations to Super Star @rajinikanth, sir, who won the prestigious 51st #DadasahebPhalkeAward 2020. #rajinikanth #superstarrajinikanth #PrideOfIndia,” shared manager Madhur Bhandarkar. Producer Ekta Kapoor tweeted, “He enjoys unparalleled adulation and unparalleled fandom. A cult figure, quintessential actor and humble human being – Shri. @Rajinikanth Ji. Warm congratulations on this prestigious honor, the Dadasaheb Phalke Award. “ Singer Adnan Sami congratulated the actor and also made a joke. He tweeted: “Warm congratulations to @rajinikanth ji for receiving the prestigious #DadasahebPhalkeAward. Really well deserved. Also, congratulations to #DadasahebPhalkeAward for receiving the” Rajinikanth “- Really well deserved !!” Producer Boney Kapoor shared: “Congratulations @Rajinikanth Garu for receiving the prestigious #DadasahebPhalkeAward for 2019. You really deserved it.” READ MORE Rajinikanth to play police officer after 25 years Rajinikanth Isabelle Huppert will be honored at IFFI 2019 Rajinikanth Kamal Haasan expressed sorrow over the disappearance of versatile singer SPBalasubrahmanyam “Great news… you deserved… congratulations @rajinikanth,” director Anil Sharma tweeted. Producer Ashoke Pandit expressed, “Warm congratulations to @rajinikanth Sir on receiving the prestigious #DadasahebPhalkeaward for 2019. You remain an inspiration to millions of your fans. #Rajinikanth.” Indo-Asian press service







