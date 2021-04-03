Entertainment
Ajay Devgn fans touch their feet at actor’s birthday celebrations, watch his reaction
Actor Ajay Devgn was spotted with his fans on Friday night. Fans gave him a cake, which he refused to cut and even touched his feet.
PUBLISHED APR 03, 2021, 10:55 am IST
Actor Ajay Devgn received a cake from his fans on Friday, his 52nd birthday, but refused to cut it. Fans also touched his feet, which the actor didn’t seem comfortable with.
Ajay was seen in a black T-shirt and black jeans, wearing goggles but without a face shield. He was surrounded by fans who touched his feet and wished him his birthday. His team even asked them not to touch the actor’s feet, but all Ajay could say was “ down down ” (that’s enough).
Fans then pulled out a chocolate cake and sang the birthday song to her with the paparazzi. Ajay refused to cut the cake and asked someone else, who was also celebrating their birthday on Friday, to cut it instead.
In an interview with the Hindustan Times, Ajay revealed the reason he doesn’t like cutting cakes on his birthday. “I’m not a birthday person at all. I’m shy, or you can call me private. I don’t even cut a cake! Of course, cakes are cut in the office, on set, and in my house. I usually have my kids or my nephews to do it, ”he said.
Also read: Twinkle Khanna holds Nitara’s hand as they embark on a weekend getaway. See photos of his personalized hat
“I’m going to be 52 this year. And, it’s hard to say, I’m excited about a birthday. However, it is a really special day because the family is having a little party. With the Covid-19 pandemic, things are even more limited. I know my mom and wife will make it special by inviting my sisters, their families and cousins. It is a model that we follow for the birthdays of all family members. Fan clubs organize their own form of celebration. I have to say this is a day to thank everyone, especially the fans and supporters, because good wishes are something you cannot get enough of, ”he added.
Ajay will soon be seen in a host of projects. He has the RRR of SS Rajamouli, Gangubai Kathiawadi of Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Maidaan, May Day and Bhuj.
To close
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]