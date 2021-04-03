Ajay Devgn fans touch their feet at actor’s birthday celebrations, watch his reaction

Actor Ajay Devgn received a cake from his fans on Friday, his 52nd birthday, but refused to cut it. Fans also touched his feet, which the actor didn’t seem comfortable with.

Ajay was seen in a black T-shirt and black jeans, wearing goggles but without a face shield. He was surrounded by fans who touched his feet and wished him his birthday. His team even asked them not to touch the actor’s feet, but all Ajay could say was “ down down ” (that’s enough).

Fans then pulled out a chocolate cake and sang the birthday song to her with the paparazzi. Ajay refused to cut the cake and asked someone else, who was also celebrating their birthday on Friday, to cut it instead.

In an interview with the Hindustan Times, Ajay revealed the reason he doesn’t like cutting cakes on his birthday. “I’m not a birthday person at all. I’m shy, or you can call me private. I don’t even cut a cake! Of course, cakes are cut in the office, on set, and in my house. I usually have my kids or my nephews to do it, ”he said.

Also read: Twinkle Khanna holds Nitara’s hand as they embark on a weekend getaway. See photos of his personalized hat

“I’m going to be 52 this year. And, it’s hard to say, I’m excited about a birthday. However, it is a really special day because the family is having a little party. With the Covid-19 pandemic, things are even more limited. I know my mom and wife will make it special by inviting my sisters, their families and cousins. It is a model that we follow for the birthdays of all family members. Fan clubs organize their own form of celebration. I have to say this is a day to thank everyone, especially the fans and supporters, because good wishes are something you cannot get enough of, ”he added.

Ajay will soon be seen in a host of projects. He has the RRR of SS Rajamouli, Gangubai Kathiawadi of Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Maidaan, May Day and Bhuj.