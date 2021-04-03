Entertainment
Hollywood is largely silent on election law; Sessions First Ladies, Bret Baier, Coming 2 America, Martha Zoller
ViacomCBS, which broadcasts MacGyver produced in Atlanta on CBS, expressed direct opposition to the new law on Wednesday: we unequivocally believe in the importance for all Americans to have an equal vote and to oppose the recent Georgia’s franchise law or any effort that hinders the ability to exercise this vital constitutional right, the media giant said in a statement.
Tyler Perry, who is a studio owner who has no plans to go anywhere no matter what in the state legislature, said in a statement earlier this week that he hoped that producers are not turning their backs on the state now.
I hope the DOJ takes a close look at this unconstitutional voter suppression law reminiscent of the Jim Crow era, Perry wrote. As some consider boycotting, remember that we made Georgia blue and there is a race for governors on the horizon that makes a democracy beautiful.
***
Credit: Fox / AP
In the meantime, Showtime is filming its next anthology series The first lady in the Atlanta subway.
The series is produced by Emmy, Tony and Oscar winner Viola Davis, who will play Michelle Obama. Gillian Anderson, of The X Files and The Crown, will play Eleanor Roosevelt. And Michelle Pfeiffer (Dangerous Liaisons, The Fabulous Baker Boys) will play Betty Ford.
According to Showtime, the first season will lift the curtain on the personal and political lives of three unique enigmatic women, retracing their journeys to Washington through intricate intrigues with enlightening intimacy.
***
Credit: ALEXANDER DRAGO
Bret Baier, who started his career at Fox News as an Atlanta correspondent in the late 1990s, signed an extension to his contract which guarantees him an anchor chair until at least 2026.
Bret has masterfully covered some of the most important reporting of our time and was delighted to see him continue his extraordinary career as a journalist with Fox News for many years to come, said Suzanne scott, the CEO of Fox News Media, in a statement.
He has been a party presenter for 12 years and his current show airs every night at 6 p.m. It attracts over 2 million viewers per night.
***
Credit: Curtis Compton
Martha Zollers’ political talk show will receive an additional hour, as WDUN-AM in Gainesville will revamp its programming following the death of Rush Limbaugh. Todd Starnes will resume the Limbaughs slot from noon to 3 p.m.
Zollers Morning Talk with Martha Zoller will be rebranded The Martha Zoller Show and will air 9-11 a.m. starting Monday, April 5.
I love what I do, Zoller said in an interview with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Friday. I think it’s hard to get it all in an hour. And while she’s a Republican and her area of coverage is heavily conservative, she was recently able to secure an interview with Democratic Senator Jon Osoff.
Zoller is one of the few female political talk show hosts in the arena. She began her career at WDUN in 1994 and was a regular member until her departure in 2009. She ran for Congress in 2012. In 2014, she worked for US Senator David Perdue and then for the government. Brian Kemp, where she worked as a Policy Advisor and Director of Outreach. In May 2019, she returned to WDUN.
***
Credit: TNS
Nielsen reports that Amazon Primes Coming 2 America was the most popular streaming movie or TV series in the first week of March when it was released.
The film, shot on the Atlanta subway in 2019, garnered 1.413 billion total viewing minutes among US viewers, based on Nielsens SVOD Content Ratings estimates. Black viewers made up 40% of the film audiences.
The premiere of Coming 2 America far exceeded all of our wildest expectations, Jen Salke, head of Amazon Studios, said in a statement. It’s clear that a whole new generation of fans have joined the huge loyal fanbase who already adored the magical world created by global phenomenon Eddie Murphy, the incredibly talented directorial team and the hilarious, all-star cast of The existing and newly cemented legends.
This is the first time that Amazon Prime has topped the top 10 on the weekly list, which is typically dominated by Netflix titles. WandaVision, a Disney + series shot partly in Georgia, came in fourth, behind only the relationship series Ginny & Georgia and repeat Criminal Minds on Netflix.
About the Author
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]