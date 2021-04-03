Hollywood is largely silent on election law; Sessions First Ladies, Bret Baier, Coming 2 America, Martha Zoller

ViacomCBS, which broadcasts MacGyver produced in Atlanta on CBS, expressed direct opposition to the new law on Wednesday: we unequivocally believe in the importance for all Americans to have an equal vote and to oppose the recent Georgia’s franchise law or any effort that hinders the ability to exercise this vital constitutional right, the media giant said in a statement.

Tyler Perry, who is a studio owner who has no plans to go anywhere no matter what in the state legislature, said in a statement earlier this week that he hoped that producers are not turning their backs on the state now.

I hope the DOJ takes a close look at this unconstitutional voter suppression law reminiscent of the Jim Crow era, Perry wrote. As some consider boycotting, remember that we made Georgia blue and there is a race for governors on the horizon that makes a democracy beautiful.

***

Showtime’s anthology “The First Lady” kicks off production in Atlanta with Michelle Pfeiffer as Betty Ford, Viola Davis as Michelle Obama and Gillian Anderson as Eleanor Roosevelt. Fox photos (left) / AP (middle and right) Credit: Fox / AP Credit: Fox / AP

In the meantime, Showtime is filming its next anthology series The first lady in the Atlanta subway.

The series is produced by Emmy, Tony and Oscar winner Viola Davis, who will play Michelle Obama. Gillian Anderson, of The X Files and The Crown, will play Eleanor Roosevelt. And Michelle Pfeiffer (Dangerous Liaisons, The Fabulous Baker Boys) will play Betty Ford.

According to Showtime, the first season will lift the curtain on the personal and political lives of three unique enigmatic women, retracing their journeys to Washington through intricate intrigues with enlightening intimacy.

***

Bret Baier will be at the Fox News Election Night office again on November 3, 2020. Credit: Fox News Credit: ALEXANDER DRAGO Credit: ALEXANDER DRAGO

Bret Baier, who started his career at Fox News as an Atlanta correspondent in the late 1990s, signed an extension to his contract which guarantees him an anchor chair until at least 2026.

Bret has masterfully covered some of the most important reporting of our time and was delighted to see him continue his extraordinary career as a journalist with Fox News for many years to come, said Suzanne scott, the CEO of Fox News Media, in a statement.

He has been a party presenter for 12 years and his current show airs every night at 6 p.m. It attracts over 2 million viewers per night.

***

Martha Zoller, candidate for the 9th seat of Congress, shakes hands with Terry Dawson with his looking wife Marie Dawson while working the crowd for the votes at the Dahlonega-Lumpkin After Hours on Tuesday August 7, 2012. Credit: Curtis Compton Credit: Curtis Compton

Martha Zollers’ political talk show will receive an additional hour, as WDUN-AM in Gainesville will revamp its programming following the death of Rush Limbaugh. Todd Starnes will resume the Limbaughs slot from noon to 3 p.m.

Zollers Morning Talk with Martha Zoller will be rebranded The Martha Zoller Show and will air 9-11 a.m. starting Monday, April 5.

I love what I do, Zoller said in an interview with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Friday. I think it’s hard to get it all in an hour. And while she’s a Republican and her area of ​​coverage is heavily conservative, she was recently able to secure an interview with Democratic Senator Jon Osoff.

Zoller is one of the few female political talk show hosts in the arena. She began her career at WDUN in 1994 and was a regular member until her departure in 2009. She ran for Congress in 2012. In 2014, she worked for US Senator David Perdue and then for the government. Brian Kemp, where she worked as a Policy Advisor and Director of Outreach. In May 2019, she returned to WDUN.

***

Eddie Murphy, right, and Arsenio Hall, far left, star in “Coming 2 America” ​​(courtesy Amazon Studios / TNS) Credit: TNS Credit: TNS

Nielsen reports that Amazon Primes Coming 2 America was the most popular streaming movie or TV series in the first week of March when it was released.

The film, shot on the Atlanta subway in 2019, garnered 1.413 billion total viewing minutes among US viewers, based on Nielsens SVOD Content Ratings estimates. Black viewers made up 40% of the film audiences.

The premiere of Coming 2 America far exceeded all of our wildest expectations, Jen Salke, head of Amazon Studios, said in a statement. It’s clear that a whole new generation of fans have joined the huge loyal fanbase who already adored the magical world created by global phenomenon Eddie Murphy, the incredibly talented directorial team and the hilarious, all-star cast of The existing and newly cemented legends.

This is the first time that Amazon Prime has topped the top 10 on the weekly list, which is typically dominated by Netflix titles. WandaVision, a Disney + series shot partly in Georgia, came in fourth, behind only the relationship series Ginny & Georgia and repeat Criminal Minds on Netflix.