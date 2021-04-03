Gujarat: Attracted by the promise of a role in the Bollywood film for his daughter, a woman victim of a 3.50 lakh fraud





Woman accuses two people of cheating on her [Representative image]| Photo credit: iStock Images Highlights A makeup artist, identified as Bhumi Pathak, lured the victim with the promise of a role for her daughter in a Bollywood film. The complainant stated that the makeup artist took 49,000 rupees from her. A man named Subodh Kumar asked the complainant to pay him 3 lakh rupees for giving his daughter a role. Vadodara: A woman filed a complaint with the police, accusing two people of having cheated on her to the tune of more than Rs 3.5 lakh by luring her with the promise of a role for her daughter in Bollywood films . Bollywood movie role promise The applicant, identified as Premlata Sharma, resides in the Subhanpura neighborhood of Vadodara, Gujarat. In her complaint to Gorwa Police Station, Sharma said that a few months ago, she came into contact with a Bhumi Pathak, a makeup artist by profession. Pathak allegedly claimed she could get a role for Sharma’s 12-year-old daughter in a Bollywood film. Sharma said Pathak asked her to put her daughter in a beauty pageant at a studio in the city. Sharma has been informed that her daughter will be given a role in a series if she is selected in the competition. Later, the makeup artist asked Sharma to pay Rs 50,000 to get a role in a Hindi movie for her daughter. Sharma gave him Rs 49,000 but her daughter did not get any movie roles, according to a report by The time of India. A woman travels to Mumbai Sharma later went to Mumbai in Maharashtra, where Pathak put her in touch with a man named Subodh Kumar, who introduced himself as a series director. Kumar took around 3 lakh of Rs from Sharma under the pretext of giving her 12 year old daughter a role. As Sharma’s daughter was not given any acting assignment, she decided to go to the police. Thursday evening, she lodged a complaint with the Gorwa police station, accusing Pathak and Kumar of having duped her to the tune of Rs 3.52 lakh.







