‘Generation’: The personal story behind the finale (guest column)





“This entire episode is a nod to our chosen family theme,” teenage co-creator Zelda Barnz writes for The Hollywood Reporter.

[This story contains spoilers from the part one finale of HBO Max’s Generation.] The birth story was the start of every episode, and throughout Part 1 our timeline gets closer and closer to the day Delilah’s (Lukita Maxwell) baby was born. I think we always knew we wanted a real closure for Delilah by the end of part one. We didn’t want to leave anything ambiguous or open-ended; we wanted to tell the story of a teenage girl who has no options left and who tries to make the right decision for herself and the baby she didn’t know she was going to give birth. We wanted to tell this story of resourcefulness and resilience among young people. And we wanted to tell the story of the most unlikely group of people who could come together and put everything else aside to offer to help. In writing this show we always try to avoid tropes or clichés, and often the teenage pregnancy stories are rooted in feelings of shame and regret. In this episode, we chose to show the strength and conviction behind choosing Delilah, while honoring her emotion. This entire episode is a nod to our chosen family theme, and this ending moment serves as a reminder of the fractures within that group as well as the connectedness they’ve managed to find in each other. episode means to me. Coming from a family where no one is biologically related to anyone else my brother and I were adopted from different biological mothers and everyone is queer I spent a lot of time thinking about them all the seemingly random coincidences and moments that brought my family together. It means so much to me that we have this opportunity to tell queer stories, represent this chosen family theme, and honor Delilah. My parents told me this story, from which we were inspired for the adoption of Arianna (Nathanya Alexander): my biological mother decided that she wanted her child to be raised by a gay couple because her best friend in the high school was gay, and she loved the show Will and Grace. I ended up with my family because of their high school experience and the power of storytelling. In a way, it’s fitting that this is a TV show about a group of high school students becoming a chosen family. It’s almost a full circle. Like Arianna says, with stuff like that, it just makes you think. How everything is going the way it is supposed to. HBO Max’s Generation will return later this year with the second part of its first season.







