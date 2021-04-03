Arts & Entertainment Recap: April 2, 2021





Art competition educates Keiki on fair housing Hawaii Realtors, a leading statewide professional organization for the real estate industry, launched the 2021 Keiki Art Competition to help kids learn about fair housing. Under the theme “Fair Housing: Celebrating Diversity,” the competition celebrates the importance of the Fair Housing Act, which entered into force in April 1968. The law helps prevent discrimination in housing by ensuring equality access when renting or buying housing, securing a mortgage, finding housing assistance or other housing-related activities. National Fair Housing Month is celebrated each April to help raise awareness of the right to fair housing. The Keiki Art Competition is free and open to all Hawaii students in Grades 1-8, with two categories: 1-4 and 5-8. Winners will receive $ 100, second place 75 $ and third place $ 50. Honorable mentions will also be selected. The deadline to submit an artwork is April 30 and winners will be notified by May 31. Select works will be featured in a 2022 Hawaii Realtors Print Calendar. Submissions must be original and should not exceed 8.5 x 11 inches. Acceptable media include paint, pencil, markers, ink, pencil, and watercolor. Entries can be submitted digitally or mailed. For the official entry form and instructions, visit HawaiiRealtors.com/art. KVA announces the featured artist of April The Kailua Village Artists featured artist for the month of April is watercolor artist JD Nelson. Originally from Illinois, Nelson received his bachelor’s degree in architecture from the University of Illinois. He managed to combine his career in architecture with the arts. He developed and ran his own architecture and design firm located in Chicago. At the same time, he continued his artistic activities and exhibited at the Button Gallery in Saugatuck, Michigan. Nelson moved to Hawaii in 2015 where he devotes his time to watercolors with an emphasis on Hawaiian landscapes and buildings with character. He has exhibited both at the Kohala Mountain Gallery in Hawi and at the Gallery of Great Things in Waimea. Nelson joined the Kailua Village Artists as an active member in December 2019. Nelson continues to develop his use of color and achieve luminous quality in his paintings. Among his featured watercolors are “Little Blue Church” and “Kailua Kona”. Nelson will be working at the gallery on April 15 and 29. The Kailua Village Artists Gallery is located at Kona Market, 75-5729 Alii Drive, Suite C-110, Kailua-Kona. It is open every day from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, call (808) 329-6653 or visit www.kailuavillageartists.com. Rochkovsky is the BSA Artist of the Month The Blue Sea Artisans Gallery will present outdoor oil painter Richard Rochkovsky in April. Richard Rochkovsky grew up on the beaches of the Jersey Shore where he dreamed of becoming a painter, attended the University of Virginia at Charlottesville, and became an architect instead, practicing in New Jersey, Virginia, the Washington State and finally Hawaii. After the completion of the Alii Park Place condominium project in Kailua, he returned to architecture and redefined himself as a painter. Most recently, he was the juror of the annual HIAA-sponsored Plein Air exhibition at the Wailoa Center in Hilo and exhibited over 40 works at the Fountain Gallery at the time. Currently, and for about ten years, he has been the coordinator of PaintingOutThere, the outdoor painting group on the Kona Coast, showing his work at the Blue Seas Artisans Gallery where he is available to “talk about history” Monday afternoons from 1 to 5 p.m. The Blue Sea Artisans Gallery is located in the Keauhou Mall, 78-6831 Alii Drive, Kailua-Kona. For more information, call the gallery at (808) 329-8000. The gallery is open from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays.







