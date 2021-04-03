Pendry Hotels & Resorts opens Pendry West Hollywood





Pendry Hotels & Resorts has added its first property in Los Angeles, the 149-room Pendry West Hollywood, to its growing list of properties. The hotel, which is located on Sunset Boulevard, has 40 Pendry Residences by Montage Resorts; a place of live entertainment; a projection room; swimming pool; and the Merois and Ospero restaurants, which are overseen by the Wolfgang Puck Fine Dining Group. THE ADVERTISEMENT Hall Pendry West Hollywood. (photo via Montage International) It is also equipped with the private club The Britely, a bowling alley, a fitness center, a full-service spa, and an art collection featuring local, international and emerging artists. . Merois is located on the roof of the property, with a menu that pays homage to Japanese, South Asian, and French / Californian cuisine. The Merois rooftop restaurant. (photo via Montage International) The Merois bar, which has a fireplace in its center, offers specialty cocktails and a menu of small bites. Located on the ground floor of Sunset Boulevard and Olive Drive, the Ospero reflects the vibe of a European cafe, serving salads, pasta and vegan dishes and Wolfgang Puck pizza. In fashion now We have assembled an extremely talented team, all of whom are intimately connected to the project and to the Los Angeles market, said Alan J. Fuerstman, Founder, CEO of Montage International, parent company of Pendrys. The vibrancy of the city, coupled with the incredible programming and experiences that guests and locals have access to, will be a great addition to Sunset Boulevard and the city of West Hollywood. Pendry Hotels & Resorts, which is a member of Preferred Hotels & Resorts, is expected to open Pendry Manhattan West, Pendry Park City and Pendry Chicago later this year. In 2022, he is set to debut with Pendry La Quinta in Palm Springs, Pendry Natirar in Somerset County, NJ, and Pendry Washington DC The Wharf.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos