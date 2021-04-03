Michelle Monaghan reworks with Casey Affleck for ‘Every Breath You Take’ thriller





In the thriller Every Breath You Take, now broadcast on VOD, a family remained traumatized for years after the accident that killed a child. For Michelle Monaghan, it is a portrait of a grieving woman who struggles to maintain herself as a wife, mother-in-law, person. Grace, Monaghan said on a call from Australia where she is currently filming an action film, is very vulnerable, very desperate for connection and comfort. She seeks to free herself from the guilt and trauma she endured from this tragedy. Graces’ husband (Casey Affleck) is a psychiatrist with his own issues, including the recent suicide of a patient and the expulsion of his teenage daughters linked to cocaine from school. Grace really needs to say how lost she is to her husband and how emotionally inaccessible she is, explained Monaghan, 45. As a psychiatrist, he was able to avoid his feelings. It all feels very human to me, very real. They’re both completely broken up and the fact that they can’t log into this death in any way and move on really sets that up for someone coming into the picture, anyone. ‘one that allows Grace to really connect with someone. This is when the film evolves into what I love about thrillers. Every Breath is a reunion for Monaghan and Affleck, the first time they’re back together since the missing children’s thriller Gone Baby Gone, directed by Ben Affleck, produced in Dorchester in 2007. They played a private investigative team. . I remember the first day of this movie how jazzy we were to work together. I’ve seen it over the years at events but you just forget, Wow, you really are a good actor. It was wonderful to come back to this creative space with him. Did the success of Gone Baby Gone surprise you? Honestly? she asked laughing, yes! It was a really tough movie. Really intense, and I don’t know how to explain it, but it is still the most thrilling film I have ever made, emotionally. When it hit so deep, it was so rewarding. I still have small doses of gratuity, she noted. People will come see me on the street or at the grocery store, Oh that movie Gone Baby Gone! People still watch it and people really want to talk about it again. Seeing that movie have legs – for lack of a better word – at the end of the day, that’s all we want to do a movie that still sparks some intelligent conversation 10 years from now and Gone Baby Gone has.

