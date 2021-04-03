M. Night Shyamalan read fans’ reactions to the ‘servant’ online thanks to Stephen King





10:00 am PT by



Chris Gardner

Apple TV + After King enthusiastically tweeted about the Shyamalans Apple TV + series, Shyamalan immediately analyzed some of the comments below the tweets. Thanks to Stephen King, Oscar nominated M. Night Shyamalan broke his personal rule of never reading what is written about his work online. The iconic horror scribe posted a pair of glowing tweets about Shyamalan’s latest Apple TV + series Servant a spooky family thriller about a couple mourning the tragic death of their newborn baby while clinging to a reborn doll and the nanny who was hired to take care of it, calling the show “extremely scary and totally involving” and ” scary as hell “. The praise prompted Shyamalan to click on one of the tweets and analyze some of the comments below. The third comment read, ‘I love this, but there’s no way Night will know where this is going,’ he said in a virtual premiere and Q&A on March 28. “I know where it’s going! That’s why you don’t read this stuff. “ He said he had a full plan mapped out with 60 episodes. Apple TV + has yet to announce a formal engagement, but filming is underway for the third season. SERVANT, on Apple +: Extremely creepy and totally engaging. Two episodes and I’m addicted. – Stephen King (@StephenKing) December 5, 2019 This story first appeared in the March 31 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. Click here to subscribe. Chris Gardner [email protected]

