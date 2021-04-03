How Tom Hanks’ son Chet has nothing to do with a nice daddy





The father is the good guy from Hollywood, Tom Hanks, who has played everyone from Mr. Rogers to Walt Disney. The son is an aspiring tattooed rapper who said in an Instagram video that 2021 will be “the summer of white boys.” Meet Chester Marlon Hanks, 30, aka Chet, the first son of Tom and Rita Wilson, who has done his best to break his family’s clear reputation with domestic violence charges, a bloody head injury and negative reactions for cultural appropriation. The black sheep of the Hanks clan first appeared in 2011 as rapper “Chet Haze”. While studying theater at Northwestern, he released the song “White and Purple”, a remix of Wiz Khalifas’ hit “Black and Yellow”, referencing the colors of his school. The general reception was a collective scratch. AARON RODGERS ‘WANTS TO PROTECT’ SHAILENE WOODLEY FROM FAMILY DRAMA: REPORT In 2014 he was admitted to rehabilitation for cocaine addiction, saying he had struggled with drug addiction since he was a teenager. In 2016, his then-girlfriend Tiffany Miles gave birth to daughter Michaiah. He then had a small role in Showtimes “Shameless” and played a rapper in “Empire” in 2018. But he continues to be best known for his bizarre social media posts and a large script tattoo on his chest that states “I am who I am.” In January 2020, he posted a viral video of himself speak with a Jamaican accent while attending the Golden Globes, where his father accepted the Cecil B. DeMille Lifetime Achievement Award. Her more recent rendition of Megan Thee Stallions “Hot Girl Summer” has confused even more people. “I just felt this man, that this summer is about to be a white boy summer,” he said in an Instagram video. “Take it as you like.” “I’m not talking about Trump, white NASCAR type,” he continued, “I’m talking about, you know, me, [R&B artist] Jon B, [rapper] Summer Jack Harlow type white boy. Let me know if you can vibrate with that and get ready, because I am. “ Then a video emerged of him with a gushing head injury after an altercation in January with his ex, Kiana Parker. The disturbing images obtained by TMZ showed him with a bleeding forehead the result of Parker throwing a pot at him. This sparked a wave of nasty accusations between the two. CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP He accused her of stealing his money and subsequently sued for assault. She said he was violent against her and obtained a restraining order against her. Fortunately for the general public, the current wave of bad press has not affected the productivity of the Chets. Page Six reported that “White Boy Summer” was not a music video, but a feature film. “We were going to be able to edit it and get it out really quickly,” he told photographers. Will Tom come to the premiere?

