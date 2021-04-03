Australian fashion designer Carla Zampatti dies at 78, days after falling at opera premiere

Australian fashion designer Carla Zampatti died in a Sydney hospital a week after a serious fall during an open-air opera house.

The legendary 78-year-old designer was attending the La Traviata premiere last week when she fell and passed out. She was rushed to St Vincent Hospital.

On social networks, her daughter Bianca Spender paid a moving tribute to her mother.

Carla’s daughter, Bianca, said she was heartbroken when her mother died. ( Instagram: Bianca Spender

“Today, I lost my mother, my inspiration, my mentor and my friend,” she writes.

“I’m lost for words and totally sorry.”

Ms Buttrose said she was also at the premiere of La Traviata and knew someone had fallen.

“I didn’t see Carla fall but it was obvious someone had fallen and it wasn’t until later that I found out it was Carla. The stairs are very dangerous at the opera house and I think that they have to do something for safety and put in some rails or someone might fall as well.

An obituary on Zampatti’s professional website paid tribute to “Australia’s most successful and enduring fashion designer” and thanked the team at St Vincent’s Hospital for their “support and excellent care”.

Condolence messages were also posted on social media by politicians and personalities in the media and fashion world.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has said his contribution to our country will be timeless, while former Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull said he was sad to learn of the death of his dear friend.

Zampatti is preparing his collection for Fashion Week Australia in 2013. ( AAP Image: Tracey Nearmy

“One of our greatest Australians, brilliant, innovative, stylish, creative. Embodying the success of our remarkable multicultural nation. Our sympathy and love goes out to her family,” he said.

New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian praised the pioneer “talented, generous and inspiring”, while actress Magda Szubanski said his “style was divine”.

“You must present your best image”

Zampatti was born in Italy and settled in Western Australia in 1950 before moving to Sydney in her twenties.

She produced her first small fashion collection there in 1965 and released her first national collection in 1970.

She was passionate about fashion from a young age, which she attributed to her Italian heritage.

“Coming from Italy you know about fashion, your own presentation when you leave your door,” Zampatti said in an ABC radio interview in 2009.

The designer launched her brand in 1965. ( Provided: Carla Zampatti website

“You have to present your best image, so that’s a visually important part of Italian society. What I noticed in Australia, fashion didn’t play a big role at that time.”

But that all changed with the counterculture that swept the world in the 1960s, paving the way for Zampatti to start his own business.

“Before that, girls would go shopping with their mom when they were 16 and almost buy a replica of what their mom wore,” she said.

“Before I started my business, people would stop me on the street and ask me where I got what I was wearing, which was usually made by me, so it was an indicator that there was a market”, she says.

Her designs have been celebrated for making ‘Australian women feel confident’.

Zampatti has played a key role in mentoring young Australian fashion designers. ( AAP Image: Bianca De Marchi

ABC President Ita Buttrose said Zampatti was important to Australian women, designing timeless clothes.

“You could buy something a few years ago and wear it again a few years later. She designed feminine and attractive clothing for women, ”Ms. Buttrose said.

“I think that’s why she had such a great appeal. I know she dressed Princess Mary of Denmark. I know Joan Collins considered getting some outfits on her last visit to Australia. Delta Goodrem also carries Carla Zampatti. She was a pioneer. “

Carla Zampatti served as President of the SBS from 1999 to 2009. ( AAP Image: Dean Lewins

Recognized achievements

Her business acumen, leadership skills, commitment to women and multiculturalism have been highly respected, earning her numerous awards.

In 1987 she was made a Member of the Order of Australia (AM) for her service to the fashion industry and in 2009 she was elevated to the rank of Companion of the Order in the list of honors for the queen’s birthday.

In an interview with ABC following her Companion of the Order award, she dedicated the award to those close to her heart.

“This award is not only for me, but also for all newcomers who come to this country and start a business or create their future here, and contribute to general economic well-being by creating jobs,” he said. she declared.

The fashion designer received the Companion of the Order of Australia in 2009. ( AAP Image: Dean Lewins

“[This award] also represents that women today contribute tremendously to the wider community in so many ways, including in business, so I feel like this is not just my prize, but a prize for others. “

In this interview, she also explained how her profile partly motivated her decision to accept the role of SBS President, which she assumed from 1999 to 2009, and her work with the Multicultural Foundation.

“I saw how much newcomers added to the rich culture and business culture by exporting to places we may not have had contact with and creating products we didn’t have. maybe not having the skills to do it, that was hugely beneficial, “she said.

Zampatti, with her daughter Bianca, who followed in her mother’s footsteps with her own fashion label. ( Instagram: Bianca Spender

Zampatti is hailed as an Australian Women’s Champion and multicultural success. ( Instagram: Carla Zampatti

Zampatti is survived by his three children: Alexander Schuman, Bianca Spender and Allegra Spender from his marriages to Leo Schuman and Australian lawyer, politician and diplomat John Spender.

She also has nine grandchildren.