Vaccine hero Dolly Parton now fully vaccinated with second Moderna vaccine





For the latest news and information on the coronavirus pandemic, visit WHO website. Singer Dolly Parton is now fully vaccinated. The country music legend received her second and final coronavirus vaccine on Friday, and as she did with her first hit, she shared the evidence online. Parton tweeted two photos of her shooting process, including one where she posed with the medical staff who assisted her. She captioned the pictures, “Dolly gets a (second) dose of her own medicine,” then wrote, “Thank you Dr Naji Abumrad, Andrea Calhoun and Heather O’Dell from (Vanderbilt University Medical Center). When Parton received her first snap in March, she tweaked one of her most famous hit songs for the occasion. The singer shared a video of her snap and also sang a new version of her 1973 song Jolene. Instead of singing, “Jolene, Jolene, Jolene, Jolene / I’m begging you, please don’t take my man / Jolene, Jolene, Jolene, Jolene / Please don’t just take it because you can, “Parton says the lyrics a modern twist:” Vaccine, vaccine, vaccine, vaccine / I beg you, don’t hesitate / Vaccine, vaccine, vaccine, vaccine / Because once you’re dead , it’s a little too late. “ Parton rightly received the Moderna vaccine. It donated $ 1 million in April of last year to help fund the research that made this vaccine possible. Her longtime friend, Dr. Naji abumrad of Vanderbilt University in Nashville, administered the Parton shooting. “It didn’t hurt!” Parton said after the first hit, which she received while wearing a dark blue mask and a matching long-sleeved top with handy arm holes. “I did it, I did it!” she said laughing afterwards. The 75-year-old singer said she got hit because “I’m old enough to get it, and I’m smart enough to get it.” She also encouraged viewers to follow her lead. “I just want to tell all your cowards out there, don’t be such a chickensquat, go over there and take your picture,” Parton laughs.

