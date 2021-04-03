Entertainment
Kareena Kapoor Khan has not yet chosen her next project for Bollywood comeback post Baby No. 2?
Popular Bollywood celebrity Kareena Kapoor Khan was last seen trying out a cop, in the film Angrezi Medium. She played the character of a London-based cop, who helps two Indians who find themselves in serious trouble while trying to settle their daughter in an unknown country. Shortly after the release of his films, the lockdown was declared and the shooting of several films was blocked. Kareena Kapoor Khan then announced that she was expecting her second child with her husband Saif Ali Khan.
Kareena Kapoor Khan’s upcoming films
Following his pregnancy, the actor is now spotted heading to the gym to get back in shape and get down to work. As of now, Kareena Kapoor Khan is working with actor Aamir Khan, for a comedy-drama film Laal Singh Chaddha, directed by Advait Chandan. Kareena Kapoor Khan will be seen as Aamir Khan’s childhood sweetheart, Maneela Sodhi, in the 1994 American film adaptation Forrest Gump.As reported by Bollywood life, Kareena Kapoor Khan has a few plans up his sleeve.
She has two big Bollywood films and an OTT project, which she must make a choice to return to the cinema. In the middle of her pregnancy, the actor continued to work for her radio show What Women Want, where she invited several celebrities who spoke about topics that had not been touched on in other previous interviews. Bollywood life also reported that Kareena Kapoor Khan had already started filming for branded commercials and would start filming for the next season of her radio show.
Kareena Kapoor Khan could choose Veere di Wedding 2 as his comeback film, given that the first part of the film received immense love from audiences. Kareena played a protagonist in the film which also starred actors Swara Bhaskar, Sonam Kapoor and Shikha Talsani. The female-centric film about 4 women attending a wedding has turned into a commercially successful film, which may be why Kareena might choose this as her comeback movie.
Takht is another upcoming Bollywood film, considered a Magnus opum. The film features a set of actors Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt, Bhumi Pednekar, Janhvi Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Ranveer Singh. The announcement of the film itself indicated that it was a major Bollywood film and that may be the reason why Kareena might choose. Takht for his return. Besides movies, Kareena Kapoor Khan also has an OTT project in her kitty. Given Saif Ali Khan’s success at the Sacred Games, Kareena might opt for an OTT project to make a comeback and mark her debut on the digital platform.,
(Image Source: Kareena Kapoor Khan / Instagram)
