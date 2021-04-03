Horoscope for Saturday, April 3, 2021

Lunar alert

After 3:30 a.m. Chicago time, there are no restrictions on purchases or major decisions. The moon is in Capricorn.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Mercury enters your sign to stay for two weeks. This will be a great time to express your POV to others, as you’ll be able to put a lot of yourself into whatever you have to say. You might also have a strong urge to go out and travel.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

An unexpected opportunity to travel might fall in your lap. Or maybe, vice versa, travel opportunities will be canceled. Something unusual will happen that will stimulate your sense of adventure! Be smart, dress up.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Check details with banks, insurance companies, and shared property, as something unexpected could affect these areas. (If that means the money stays on top of things.) Meanwhile, you might be more involved with young people over the next couple of weeks.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

A close friend, partner, or spouse might surprise you. Therefore, stay on your heels. Meanwhile, over the next several weeks, Mercury will travel to the top of your board encouraging you to speak to bosses and superiors. You will be more serious about making big plans.

Leo (July 23-August 22)

You might have some surprises today with a pet. Keep your eyes open. Something unexpected can also affect your health or your job. However, it will be minor. (No worries.) You’ll want to study and write in the next two weeks. You will also have the opportunity to travel. I am leaving!

Virgo (23 August-22 September)

Parents should be vigilant, as it is a slightly rough day for your children. (Stay on top of things.) A sudden invitation to a fun event might happen to you. Alternatively, a social occasion can be canceled or changed. Expect to focus on shared ownership, taxes, and debt over the next several weeks.

Libra (September 23-October 22)

Something unusual can interrupt your routine at home. Meanwhile, for the next two weeks, Mercury will be in front of your sign, providing you with opportunities to clarify and explain issues to someone. You will love having intellectual conversations and chatting with others.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21)

Keep your eyes peeled as it is a mildly accident prone day. However, you will meet new faces, discover new places and imagine new, exciting and different ideas! Expect to be more practical in your work over the next few weeks. It’s time to roll up your sleeves.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)

Keep an eye on your money and possessions because something might surprise you. You might find the money; you could lose money. In the next two weeks, your mind will be more playful! You will enjoy the opportunities to practice sports, fun activities with the children and good times with friends.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19)

Today the moon is in your sign dancing with unpredictable Uranus making you crave emotional excitement! You want to break free from your daily routine. You want to run away and join the circus. If you are dealing with a group, you could take a leadership role.

Aquarius (January 20-February 18)

Today you feel restless. (Relax, it’s a fleeting influence.) However, over the next three weeks, your energy for communicating with others as well as for writing will be heightened! You will meet new people and travel. Now is not the time to settle down and relax. On the contrary! Enjoy your accelerated pace!

Pisces (February 19-March 20)

You might meet someone unusual today or someone you know might surprise you for some reason. Meanwhile, with Mercury moving to one of your Money Houses, expect to come up with some lucrative ideas in the coming weeks. Ka-ching!

If your birthday is today

Actor Eddie Murphy (1961) shares your birthday. You are sympathetic, versatile and sympathetic. You are also a cheerful, witty and excellent storyteller. Lucky you! You have a fun year ahead! Expect increased popularity and warm friendships. Gratitude will be a theme as you will appreciate the joys of everyday life and the beauty around you. This year is the time of an important choice. Choose wisely.