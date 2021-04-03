From Ananya Panday to Nora Fatehi: 5 Bollywood actresses who made a statement with funky prints

Dressing in bright colors and quirky prints can be risky. But these Bollywood divas nailed every look in style.

Wearing solids is comfortable and secure, but it can get boring. Therefore, our great ladies have added a little extra fun and color to their wardrobe with these chic print outfits. Dressing in playful, eye-catching prints can be fun, but it’s also a risk. Removing something like this can be a challenge. Our divas, however, passed the challenge flawlessly and with the greatest confidence. Here we have a list of our favorite divas dressed in the earthiest prints.

No one could have achieved this look like Taapsee Pannu! She rocked the retro look with a pixelated floral print shirt and checkered pants. The gorgeous diva wore the look with confidence and charisma. Taapsee upped the retro factor of the look even further by accessorizing it with large flowery earrings and evocative round frames!

Ananya Panday kept it cute and graceful with her printed outfit. The color of the outfit is what sets it apart. The coordinated set includes a floral print crop top and a matching ruffle skirt. The outfit gave an easy going and fun springtime vibe. Ananya paired this light outfit with a beach hat and gave it the perfect finishing touch.

Shraddha Kapoor also jumped on the funky print trend with an oversized yellow floral print jacket. She nailed the casual look by layering this lemon yellow jacket over a classic white tee, ripped blue denims and white sneakers. This flowy jacket can simply be layered over any casual outfit for a more modern look.

Dancing diva, Nora Fatehi has also been spotted wearing a colorful, heavily printed midi dress. She wore the dress perfectly with grace and aplomb. The eye-catching print of the dress was sure to turn heads! Nora let her dress do the talking by pairing it with simple pearl-studded white heels and silver hoops.

Our Princess Royal, Sara Ali Khan has managed to introduce the funky print trend for vacay looks! She was seen donning an earthy print ensemble during her recent trip to the Maldives. The set includes a printed spaghetti crop top and a matching maxi skirt with a long side slit that added a sultry effect. This cute outfit made for glamorous beach wear.

