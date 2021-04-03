



X-Pac reveals unexpected change in WWE Hall of Fame ceremony. The Hall of Fame has twice been inducted alongside the nWo as part of the Class of 2020. X-Pac was originally slated to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame last year. However, due to the pandemic, the event has been postponed and will now take place with the Class of 2021. The double induction revealed that there was a key change in the way the event was conducted compared to previous years. Also read: Stone Cold Steve Austin reveals Vince McMahons reaction to Chris Jericho’s invitation to his Broken Skulls podcast The WWE Hall of Fame ceremony was taped earlier this week and will air on Peacock and the WWE Network on April 6, 2021. Speaking on the first episode ofPro Wrestling 4 Life with Sean X-Pac Waltman, he revealed that this year there were no inducers comparing the event to 2019 where there weren’t any for the bands that went. X-Pac reveals unexpected change in WWE Hall of Fame ceremony There were none. In 2019, I don’t think there were either. Jerry Lawler was there hosting as you normally would and then he would go for a video package. It was almost as if the video package was the induction. This year’s Hall of Fame ceremony is one of the most stacked in promotion history. With two classes on the same night, it was a huge event. The class of 2020 includes: The New World Order (nWo), (“Hollywood” Hulk Hogan, Kevin Nash, Scott Hall and Sean Waltman), the Bella Twins (Brie Bella and Nikki Bella), John “Bradshaw” Layfield, The British Bulldog and Jushin “Thunder” Liger. William shatner was announced as an inductee into the Hall of Fame Celebrity Wing as part of the 2020 class instead of 2021, as it was originally slated to be inducted in 2020. Batista was also to belong to this class, but had to withdraw citing previous obligations. The class of 2021 includes: Molly Holly, Eric Bischoff, Kane, The Great Khali and Rob Van Dam (RVD) Click here for more wrestling news

