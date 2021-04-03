COVID rules relaxed for places of entertainment | Local News





New York Gov. Andrew Cuomoon announced on Friday that performing arts and entertainment venues can reopen at 33 percent capacity from now. According to a press release, the venue can accommodate up to 100 people indoors or up to 200 people outdoors. If participants show proof of vaccination or a recent negative test result, the capacity can increase to up to 150 people indoors or 500 people outdoors. Social distancing, facial blankets, medical screening, and other health protocols will be needed. The number of new cases of COVID-19 in the region continues to increase. Otsego County reported 25 new cases on Friday. According to the Otsego County Health Department website, there have been 185 active cases, including 10 people hospitalized. The test positivity rate was 2.0% and the seven-day average was 2.5%. The county has had 3,909 cases and 55 deaths since monitoring began for COVID-19. Hartwick College reported no new cases on Friday. According to its website, the college had nine active cases and an average of six cases over 14 days. The college no longer displays the count of its total cases. SUNY Oneonta has reported 24 positive cases off campus and six on campus. There were 75 students in compulsory quarantine. The college has had 198 cases since Jan. 2, according to the SUNY COVID-19 Tracker website. Delaware County reported 21 new cases on Friday. According to a Delaware County Public Health press release, there were 181 active cases in the county, with 18 people hospitalized and 381 in mandatory quarantine. The county has recorded 2,023 cases and 45 deaths since the start of the pandemic. Chenango County reported 17 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday. According to a Chenango County public health press release, there were 136 active cases, with 10 people hospitalized and 495 in quarantine. The county has recorded 2,835 confirmed cases and 65 deaths since the start of the pandemic. Schoharie County has reported seven new cases. It has had 1,424 cases and 14 deaths, according to the state’s COVID-19 Tracker website. Statewide, Governor Andrew Cuomo has reported 4,540 people hospitalized, including 913 in intensive care units and 565 intubated. The statewide test positivity rate was 3.02%. There were 63 deaths from COVID-19 in the state on Thursday. COVID-19 vaccinations are progressing as fast as we can get gun shots, and while this is good news, the pandemic is not over and New Yorkers need to remain vigilant, Cuomo said . outrun across the state to slow the spread and protect each other.

