5 Bollywood Hair Care Routines Celebrities Follow For Smooth, Shiny Hair





If you are one of those unlucky ones who take care of dry, frizzy hair in all seasons, then don't worry. Here we have compiled a list of amazingly natural hair care routine followed by some of our favorite Bollywood divas including Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Priyanka Chopra Jonas among others that will help you get shiny hair just like them. . Also read – Alia Bhatt tests positive for COVID-19, to stay under home quarantine Discover the practical tips for hair care here Priyanka Chopra is one of the few celebrities in the Bollywood industry who is successful in everything she does. Even to take care of her luscious mane, PeeCee believes in natural remedies to protect her from any kind of damage. The world star applies yogurt to hydrate her hair. What to do: Mix half a cup of yogurt with 2 teaspoons of lemon juice, then apply it on your scalp. Leave it on for about 30 minutes. Rinse to get hair like Priyanka Chopra. Without a doubt, Alia Bhatt takes very good care of her skin and hair. Well here is the secret. According to reports, the raazi actor takes a daily dose of Vitama A and washes his hair every other day to keep the oily scalp and dirt at bay. Kareena Kapoor Khan, the diva that she is, is naturally blessed with healthy, shiny hair. The secret to Kareena's gorgeous hair is to have a head massage with four of her favorite oils (coconut, castor, olive, and almond) at least once every 30 days. In fact, the 40-year-old actress also prefers to blow dry her hair to give it volume. Now you know what to do to get luscious hair like Bebo! When it comes to getting inspired to stay fit and eat healthy, Jacqueline Fernandez comes first to mind. Well, that is reflected in her beautifully flawless skin and healthy long hair as well. She applies a homemade egg white mask to her scalp for strong and gorgeous hair. And like most actors, she also enjoys a hot coconut oil massage every now and then. You can follow that too! When it comes to hair care, coconut oil is Deepika Padukone's best friend. She loves to apply coconut oil to her hair every now and then to protect it from any kind of damage. Deepika relies on oiling and massaging the head to repair chemical damage and pollution to the hair. Get inspired by our South Indian girl here!







