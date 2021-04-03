California to allow indoor concerts, theater and other events starting April 15 – Daily News

California will allow indoor concerts, theatrical performances and other gatherings, including professional basketball and hockey games starting April 15. The move comes as COVID-19 cases in the state continue to decline, state officials said.

Masks will remain mandatory and attendance will be limited based on the level established by the state in which an individual county is located.

Proof of full vaccination or testing may also be required for admission.

“That’s very good news; we’re very excited, ”said Lee Zeidman, president of Staples Center and Microsoft Theater. “It’s been 387 days, they say, since we last had fans at Staples Center and Microsoft Theater.

“The sport will take place first,” Zeidman said. “You will see the Lakers with fans on April 15, you will see the Clippers with fans on April 18 and the Kings on April 20.

This is very encouraging news and we will continue to monitor state, county and city guidelines for a safe reopening of our venues, ”said Alex Hodges, CEO of Nederlander Concerts, which operates theaters such as Dolby and Pantages in Los Angeles, and the National Grove in the city of Anaheim.

“In the meantime, we are focusing on our outdoor programming until domestic capacity returns to a viable threshold,” he said in a written statement.

In a Friday afternoon briefing, state officials said the easing of restrictions was a response to increasingly positive prospects in the fight against the pandemic.

Today’s update on the Blueprint for a more secure economy is the result of the progress we are making in both vaccinations and controlling the spread of COVID-19, said Dr. Mark Ghaly, secretary of the California Health and Human Services Agency.

By following public health guidelines such as wearing masks and immunizing once eligible, we can resume additional activities while taking steps to reduce risk, he said.

The capacity for indoor concerts, theater and other live performances depends on the level of the state’s COVID-19 plan for a particular county.

For the most restrictive purple level, these indoor activities remain prohibited. For the remaining three color levels, live performances will still require changes such as physical distance, advance ticket purchases, designated areas for eating and drinking, and state visitors only.

For rooms with a capacity of 1,500 people or less, the red level allows a participation of 10% or 100 people. If all guests are tested or have full proof of vaccination, those numbers increase to 25 percent or 200 people.

The orange level means sites can admit 15% or 200 people, and up to 35% if all guests are tested or fully immunized. The yellow level increases the capacity to 25% or 300 people, and to 50% if all guests are tested or have proof of full vaccination.

For sites over 1500, again, the purple level keeps them closed. For the red level, tests or proof of vaccination are required and a maximum capacity of 20% is allowed.

In the orange tier, the capacity is kept at 10% or 2000 people, or 35% if all ticket holders are tested or can prove they are fully vaccinated. In the yellow level, the base level is also 10% or 2000 people, but increases to 50% if all guests are tested or have completed their vaccinations.

Local jurisdictions may still have more stringent requirements than these new national guidelines for live performances.

Zeidman said the Staples Center and Microsoft Theater are still waiting to see what additional protocols Los Angeles County may require, but added that over the year since the pandemic they have updated each of the sites. with new security standards to make them contactless, cashless, and contactless.

State officials also announced new guidelines on Friday starting April 15 for other types of in-person meetings.

Private outdoor gatherings of up to 25 people are allowed in the red level, 50 people in the orange level and 100 people in the yellow level. Indoor gatherings are not recommended but are permitted with security modifications.

In the purple level, they are limited to three households and must be kept outside. and only outdoor gatherings are allowed.

The new guidelines also apply to private meetings in the area of ​​receptions or conferences. All must have advance tickets or a fixed guest list and assigned seats.

They can vary in size from the smallest level in the purple level of outdoor events with 25 people, up to 100 if all are vaccinated or tested, to outdoor events in the yellow level which allows 200 people, or 400 if all are tested or have proof of vaccination.

One area not addressed by the state on Friday is when convention centers around the state will be cleared for some activity.

Anaheim City spokesperson Mike Lyster said Friday’s news was encouraging, although officials are still awaiting information on when and how larger events can be held at the convention center. closed.

“While that doesn’t get us back to normal right away, like with everything we’ve seen recently, we need to take the first initial steps to start gradually and safely reopening before we can get back to something that seems a bit like usual, ”he says.

Anaheim’s budget is heavily dependent on tax revenues from tourist and entertainment sites, including Disneyland, Angel Stadium, and the Honda Center and Convention Center, which the city owns.

The convention center’s largest annual event, the National Association of Music Dealers show, typically attracts around 180,000 people.

While city officials don’t expect to come back to such important events right away, Lyster said, having a better idea of ​​when that might happen and what the guidelines will look like “would actually help us keep and to plan those great shows that are such. a major contributor to Anaheim’s economy. “

Still waiting, Barb Newton, president and CEO of the California Travel Association, said in a written statement. The guidelines released today are not helping convention centers at all and continue to send a signal to other states that California is closed for this activity indefinitely. “

The association’s statement included examples from other regional tourism and convention officials.

“Our events bring income and jobs to state and local government,” said Michael Krouse, president and CEO of the Greater Ontario Convention & Visitors Bureau. “Literally millions of Californians depend on this industry.”

Steve Goodling, president and CEO of the Long Beach Area Convention and Visitors Bureau, said he lost a national youth volleyball tournament that would have brought 12,000 parents and children to the city, generating 9.3 million of dollars.

It’s just from an event, ”Goodling said in the written statement. “It’s a shame to lose this economic activity.

Editor-in-chief Alicia Robinson also contributed to this report.