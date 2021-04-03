Kanchi Singh who was recently in Bhopal filming for his Bollywood debut Shukr-dosh, was unfortunately struck by fear of the ongoing pandemic and tested positive for COVID-19. Kanchi, who finally made her dreamy film debut after a long hiatus from television, is super excited to be working on the big screen. She aims to recover quickly to resume filming and ensure that work is not hampered in any way.
Taking to his social media to let his friends, fans and supporters know in an open statement, Kanchi says: “Unfortunately, I tested positive for Covid-19. I have isolated myself and am in home quarantine. I follow all security measures. To all of you take care of yourself, stay safe, and really don’t go outside if you don’t have to! It’s time to come together and stay indoors and fight this virus! Love, Kanchi “.
Take a look at her Instagram story, here.
Get well quickly, Kanchi!
