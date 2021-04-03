Entertainment
Like Kirti Kulhari and Sahil Sehgal, these 5 Bollywood divorces left everyone in shock
Bollywood divorces have always had a bewildering effect on audiences as some of them tend to get quite ugly and dramatic. One of the latest celebrities to announce their divorce is actor Kirti Kulhari, who has taken to social media to let fans know about their decision. She has been married to Sahil Sehgal for about five years and the couple have been quite private about their relationship and marriage. As fans take a moment to digest the news, here’s a look at five other celebrity divorces that rocked the public and the industry.
Bollywood’s most shocking divorces
1. Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan
The divorce of Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan was one of the most controversial divisions of the time. The two celebrities were in a relationship for a long time before they tied the knot in 2000. They announced their divorce in 2014 and continued to co-parent their children while maintaining a healthy relationship. However, the situation was quite concerning and controversial at the time of the announcement with email leaks and allegations of cheating on Hrithik.
2. Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Rao
The separation of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Raos was also discussed in the city when it happened in 2004, after the couple had been together for 13 years. The storyline had gotten pretty intense with Saif Alli Khan accusing Amrita of not gelling well with her family. However, most reports suggest her closeness to Rosa Catalano has a lot to do with the decision.
3. Arbaaz Khan and Malaika Arora
Arbaaz Khan and Malaika Arora were married in 1998 and had been married for about 18 years. The couple continue to co-parent their son, Arhaan Khan, and have also enjoyed a good relationship even after their separation. The two celebrities are also seen attending various events together, maintaining their bond.
4. Ranvir Shorey and Konkona Sen Sharma
Ranvir Shorey and Konkona Sen Sharma were married in 2010. The couple filed for divorce in February 2020 after remaining married for five years. According to a News18 report, the couple broke up on a friendly note and have had a respectable relationship ever since.
5. Karisma Kapoor and Sunjay Kapur
The divorce of Karisma Kapoor and Sunjay Kapurs is one of the most controversial divisions in Bollywood. The two celebrities had been married for 11 years after being tied in 2003 and had decided to separate in 2014. The situation was rather grim because Karisma Kapoor had accused her ex-husband of physical violence. She also obtained custody of her two children, Samiera and Kiaan.
Image Courtesy: Karisma Kapoor and Hrithik Roshan Instagram
Get the latest entertainment news from India and around the world. Now follow your favorite TV celebrities and TV updates. Republic World is your one stop destination for trends Bollywood News. Log in today to stay up to date with all the latest news and headlines from the entertainment world.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]