Entertainment
Somy Ali recalls ‘bad time’ in Bollywood: ‘Was in an abusive relationship, directors tried to have sex with me’
- Somy Ali, who is said to have dated Salman Khan in the 90s, recalled the “ terrible ” experiences she had during her stay in Bollywood.
UPDATE APR 03, 2021 1:43 p.m. IST
Former actress Somy Ali has often admitted to being a ‘misfit’ in Bollywood, but in a new interview she spoke about the harassment she faced during her short Bollywood career.
She said a few directors tried to take advantage of her and that she was in an abusive relationship.
Asked about her stay in Bollywood, she said Zoom, “A couple of directors tried to have sex with me. I was in a horribly abusive relationship. So yeah, that was pretty bad overall.” She said she had no plans to return, as she was a “misfit” in the film industry.
Somy, who came to Mumbai in the 90s with the dream of marrying Salman Khan, is said to have dated him for eight years. She said in the same interview that she had learned nothing from him during their time together and that they had not spoken in the past five years. She spoke highly of Salman’s mother, however.
She also revealed that they broke up because Salman cheated on her. Previously, in an interview with a major daily, she spoke about her decision to come to Mumbai. “It was 1991 and I was 16 years old. I saw Maine Pyar Kiya, and I went there, I have to marry this guy! I told my mother that I am going to India tomorrow. but I kept arguing that I had to go to India and marry this guy Salman Khan, ”she said.
During his short career in the Hindi film industry, Somy worked with Saif Ali Khan, Mithun Chakraborty, and Suniel Shetty, among others.
