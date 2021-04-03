Entertainment
Tracing Vikrant Massey’s journey in Bollywood, from stranger to lead actor today
Before dipping his feet into the world of theater, Vikrant Massey learned dance and was also an achoreographer at the show, Dhoom Machaao Dhoom. He later appeared on the TV show Kahaan Hoo Mainin 2004 and was then roped up for popular TV series likeBalika Vadhu, Dharam Veer, among others. However, he rose to fame after his performance inQubool Hai was very popular with the public. As Vikrant ages a year on Saturday, April 3, here’s a quick look at his journey from being an outsider to being a lead actor in several projects today.
How Vikrant carved out a niche in the industry
AfterQubool Hai’ssuccess, Vikrant made his Bollywood debut with a small appearance in Ranveer Singh starLootera. He went on to play a central role in star Priyanka ChopraDil Dhadakne Do. Massey caught numerous eyeballs with his role in the 2017 film,A death in the Gunj. The actor was then roped up for consecutive outings asLipstick under my burkha, half-girlfriend. In 2020, Vikrant appeared as the lead in the film titled Chhapaak. He also starred inDolly Kitty aur Woh Chamakte Sitare, alongside Bhumi Pednekar and Konkana Sensharma.
Its Netflix release titledGinny Weds Sunny Also received positive reviews from fans, not only in the film industry, but Vikrant was also part of the OTT world. The actor worked in a series of web series titled Mirzapur, criminal justice, broken but beautiful, and others. Vikrant Massey’s roles in all of his releases have been different from each other, proving that the actor does not fail to experiment with new genres.
In a conversation with Pinkvilla, Vikrant opened up about his struggles to become an actor and talked about how movies were never in the plan for him. The actor had also talked about facing the stereotype of being a TV star earlier and then working with Deepika Padukone for Chhapaak. He recalled that he never thought he would become a television actor while working with Shamaik Dawar in the latter’s institute. Meanwhile, Vikrant Massey’s upcoming films includeHaseen Dillruba, 14 Phere, Love Hostel, among others.
