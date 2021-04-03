Bollywood actresses who fought cancer and won

It was recently revealed that actress-politician Kirron Kher suffers from blood cancer and is undergoing medical treatment in Mumbai. The Dostana actress suffers from multiple myeloma, a type of cancer of the blood. She is currently undergoing treatment and we are sure she will come out of it stronger than before, her husband Anupam Kher said in a statement. Here are inspiring stories from other actresses who fought and emerged victorious from this deadly disease.

Manisha Koirala: The actress was diagnosed with ovarian cancer in 2012. She had no idea of ​​the disease until she felt very weak and went to Kathmandu hospital with her brother. She was taken to the United States for treatment, the exact illness has not been revealed. She had to undergo chemotherapy and spent months in the New York hospital. After battling cancer and winning the battle, she became actively involved in raising awareness about the disease.

Lisa Ray: The actress-model was diagnosed with multiple myeloma in 2009. It is a cancer of the plasma cells of the bone marrow, a rare disease At Christmas 2009, Ray received a stem cell transplant to treat his rare cancer . In April 2010, she announced that she was cancer free due to the transplant. Suffering did not affect his outlook on life. Lisa is one of the most outspoken celebrities in her battle. She started writing The Yellow Diaries, a blog about her experiences living with cancer.

Sonali Bendre: In July 2018, she revealed on Twitter that she had been diagnosed with metastatic cancer and was undergoing treatment at a New York City hospital. In metastatic cancer, cancer cells spread to new areas of the body through the lymphatic system or the bloodstream. When cancer spreads from the original parts of the body to other places, it is called metastatic cancer. In New York City, Sonali learned that it was the fourth stage and that she had a 30% chance of survival. The actress once said she cried for an entire night after being diagnosed. But a positive attitude helped her cope with cancer treatment.

Mumtaz: The veteran beauty was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2002, when she was 54 years old. Six chemotherapy treatments and 35 radiations later, the bubbly actress managed to win the battle with cancer even in her fifties. She reportedly once said in Bangalore, “I don’t give up easily. Even death will have to fight me. She followed a strict diet to regain her health. She has championed breast cancer survivors and appeared in the documentary 1 a Minute (2010).