With AR Rahman, my career blossomed, reveals Kailash Kher on the sets of the Indian Pro Music League: Bollywood News





Zee TV has been a trailblazer and pioneer in shaping TV content for the past three decades and once again it seems to be changing the face of musical reality shows with its latest non-fiction property, the Indian Pro Music. League (IPML). In a revolutionary format innovation, Zee TV recently launched the very first music league championship. While the sports world has seen several championship competitions, this unique music league has six teams representing different regions of India, which compete against each other in a music championship. Each of these six teams backed by the biggest celebrities in Bollywood and sports has the best play singers as captains, a reality TV star, an all-rounder and a fresh voice. Famous singers – Mika Singh, Kailash Kher, Sajid Khan, Shaan, Ankit Tiwari, Javed Ali, Asees Kaur, Bhoomi Trivedi, Akriti Kakar, Payal Dev, Neha Bhasin, Shilpa Rao are the captains of these six zonal teams. The next episode of the show is about to leave audiences amazed not only by the extraordinary performances of the six teams on board, but also by some interesting revelations made by the team captains, especially the captain of the Mumbai Warriors. , Kailash Kher. Right after his performance with his team members Rachit and Irfan on the song Yuhin Chala Chal Rahi, Kailash recalled a very interesting anecdote from time spent with AR Rahman at his home in Chennai. Thinking back to the good old days, Kailash said that I had lived in Chennai for 3-4 years and I have to say that staying with AR Rahman my career blossomed. I used to eat hand-cooked food from Ammas (AR Rahmans’ mother) and then we would record songs all night. I remember the time for Teri deewani song when I was wrestling, I didn’t come to Mumbai to sing songs in movies, but I came to make my own album. People made me wait 6 to 8 months, they told me that is not the kind of voice that we are looking for, it is not a hero’s voice. Having said that, God honored me with my first Bollywood song Allah Ke Bande and look at the irony, the hero of the song was me. My second song Al Maddath Maula was from the movie Mangal Pandey and I, too, featured in the song. While Kailash Kher kept the audience entertained to the max, Nikhita Gandi also shared an interesting incident about how she used to avoid the rags of old people while singing Kailash Khers. Teri deewani song in front of them during his college years. While the team members are all set to enlighten the audience with their compelling stories, Bengal Tiger Captains Shaan and Akriti Kakkar will leave the audience mesmerized by their renditions of songs like Dil chahta hain, Yaaron Dosti and Mustafa mustafa. Another melodic and spectacular episode will be the performances of the other teams. Also Read: Kundali Bhagyas Dheeraj Dhoopar & Shraddha Arya Steal The Show With Their Chemistry On Indian Pro Music League BOLLYWOOD NEWS Catch Us For Latest Bollywood News, Bollywood New Movies Update, Box Office Collection, New Movie Release, Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today and Upcoming Movies 2020 and stay up to date with latest Hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

