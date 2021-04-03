Featured Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani Kabir Singh was one of the biggest box office hits of 2019. The film directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga was a remake of the Telugu film Arjun Reddy. The music for the film was also a huge hit with audiences.

In an exclusive conversation with Bollywood Hungama, Bhushan Kumar revealed that he had to lobby for the song to be included in the film which became a hit parade. The song Tujhe Kitna Chahne Lage of Kabir Singh was sung by Arijit Singh and another version was sung by Jubin Nautiyal. Today there are 1 billion streams across all platforms including Hungama which is huge. It’s such a big song. His male version, his disconnected version, his Jubins version and all the versions were a big hit, he said.

Speaking more about the process to include the song in the movie, Bhushan said: No one wanted to put this song in the movie. I was fighting for it. They said if the arrangement of the song was changed it would be added to the movie. I said I would change the arrangement, but the song should be included in the movie. I don’t want to take names, but everyone was against this song. I pushed for it and added it to the movie. I also asked two singers to sing two different versions of the song. One version was for the film and one as part of the album and was sung by Arijit and Jubin respectively. Both versions are historic in their own way today.

