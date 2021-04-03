DMX rapper is in hospital after overdose





In a tragic turn of events, DMX was hospitalized after drug overdose Friday April 2. TMZ reports that the rapper, real name Earl Simmons, suffered a heart attack from the overdose and is in serious condition. He is currently in the intensive care unit of a hospital in White Plains, New York. The prognosis is frightening: DMX is in a vegetative state, according to a TMZ source. While doctors reportedly measured some brain activity, they warned that he may not recover, according to outlet sources. Information is still very limited. The three times Grammy nominee struggled with addiction over the years, dating back to his teens. During an interview in November 2020 for People’s Party with Talib Kweli, DMX told how he first used crack at just 14, after a man he saw as an older brother gave him a blunt that he later discovered was drug related. By the way, the man was also responsible for his interest in rap, so DMX saw him as having presented him with both the best part of [his] life and its curse. DMX signed up for rehab in 2019 after several previous stays. At the time, he had to cancel several concerts, and a statement posted on his Instagram explained that he had taken the step in his continued commitment to putting family first and sobriety. He apologized to the fans and thanked them for their support. His fans continue to show him love. After announcing its OD, DMX started following the trends on Twitter as countless people said they kept it in their thoughts and prayers. They were even joined by celebrities like Missy Elliott, Viola Davis and Gabrielle Union. Fans also made sure to share how much the rapper means to them, calling him a hero and a cultural icon. DMX rose to fame in the 90s through collaborations with Jay-Z, Ja Rule and LL Cool J, after a decade of trying to achieve it. His first album for a major label dates from the years 1998 Its dark and hell is hot, which brought hits such as Ruff Ryders Anthem and Hows It Goin Down. The album established him as a voice for the voiceless, Record director Irv Gotti said GQ in 2018. He went on to release six more studio albums, the most recent being 2012s Undisputed, despite his continued struggles with drug addiction as well as legal issues. Back on stage in December 2019, the rapper had a few words of wisdom for his fans: When you fall, you get up, everyone here has been through some bullshit and you never know what God is willing to do for you until. ‘that you need him to do something for you, he said, through TMZ. If you or someone you know is looking for help with substance use, call the SAMHSA National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).







