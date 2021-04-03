Taylor Swift reveals tracklist for re-recorded ‘Fearless’





Taylor Swift has revealed the full tracklist for her upcoming re-recorded version of her classic album, Intrepid. According to an article posted on social media on Saturday (April 3), Without fear (Taylor version) will feature a total of 27 tracks, including collaborations with Maren Morris and Keith Urban. The news comes a day after Swift posted a series of confusing words and brief song clips online, challenging fans to put it all together. His post on Friday (April 2) led fans to speculate that Urban was working with Swift; Morris’s participation in a song called “You All Over Me” had previously been announced. “Here is the full track list, my friends,” Swift written to accompany a post with the back cover of the album. “I am truly honored that Keith Urban is part of this project, as a duet on That’s When and singing harmonies on We Were Happy. I was his first act at the time of the Fearless album and his music inspired me infinitely. I’m counting down the minutes until we can all jump together into this brave world filled with equal parts nostalgia and newness. “ “Head first, without fear,” she concludes. Swift’s upcoming release is part of an ambitious plan that she is to re-record and release the entire back catalog of songs she recorded during her time with Big Machine Label Group, and she also shares songs that don’t. have never been published before for the first time. Intrepid was Swift’s second studio album, released in November 2008. The project won her a long string of pop-country hits including “Love Story”, “White Horse”, “You Belong With Me”, “Fifteen” and the song title, and it won Album of the Year at the Grammy, CMA, and ACM Awards. The project catapulted her from the opening act to the headliner; Swift kicked off their first headlining tour, the Intrepid Touring April 23, 2009 with a sold-out concert at Roberts Municipal Stadium in Evansville, Ind. Without fear (Taylor version) is slated for release on April 9, with new recordings of its 20 original songs, plus additional bonus tracks that weren’t on the original album. Swift takes on the arduous task of re-recording Intrepid and his five other albums from his BMLG days after his separation from the label and a nasty public battle over the rights to his old master recordings. She signed with Universal Music Group in 2018 after her original record contract with BMLG expired. Talent manager Scooter Braun now owns BMLG. Swift says Braun bullied her over the years, and she also claimed that she was not told about the label’s sale in advance and that she had a fair chance to acquire her masters. or buy the label to keep control of their music. Swift has been anything but inactive during the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition to re-recording her old music, she released two new albums, Folklore and Always, in 2020. See the full list of titles for Without fear (Taylor version) below, including six titles of the vault. Taylor Swift, Without fear (Taylor version) List of tracks: 1. “Fearless” (Taylor’s version)

2. “Fifteen” (Taylor version)

3. “Love Story” (Taylor version)

4. “Hey Stephen” (Taylor version)

5. “White Horse” (Taylor version)

6. “You belong to me” (Taylor version)

7. “Breathe” (Taylor’s Version) with Colbie Caillat

8. “Tell me why” (Taylor version)

9. “You’re not sorry” (Taylor version)

10. “The way I loved you” (Taylor version)

11. “Forever & Always” (Taylor version)

12. “The best day” (Taylor version)

13. “Change” (Taylor version)

14. “Jump Then Fall” (Taylor version)

15. “Untouchable” (Taylor version)

16. “Forever & Always” (Piano Version) (Taylor Version)

17. “Come in with the rain” (Taylor version)

18. “Superstar” (Taylor version)

19. “The other side of the door” (Taylor version)

20. “Today was a fairy tale” (Taylor version)

21. “You All Over Me” (From the Vault) with Maren Morris

22. “Mr. Perfectly good ”(from the safe)

23. “We were happy” (from the safe)

24. “That’s When” (From the Vault) with Keith Urban

25. “Don’t You” (from the safe)

26. “Bye Bye Baby” (from the safe)

27. Bonus Track: “Love Story” (Taylor’s Version) Elvira Remix See Inside Taylor Swift’s Beverly Hills Estate:







