China won’t show Oscars live, likely worried about potential criticism from director Chloe Zhao and Do Not Split filmmakers

The Hong Kong broadcaster backed by Beijing TVB said this week he would not air the April 25 Oscars telecast in the city, marking the first time in more than 50 years that he would fail to do so. This follows the decision by Chinese media regulators earlier in March not to broadcast the Oscars live on its streaming platforms. A censored version will likely be released later.

The reason appears to be Do Not Split, a 35-minute film made on the front lines of the 2019 Hong Kong Democracy Protests and which was nominated in the Short Documentary category. Directed by Norwegian filmmaker Anders Hammer and focusing on protesters such as Joey Siu, an activist born in North Carolina and raised in Hong Kong, the film covers the headquarters of the Chinese University of Hong Kong and other key moments of the protests, offering an immediate look at the crackdown.

The film appears to have worried Chinese regulators about the renewed attention to the protests, which led to mass arrests and resulted in the passage of an infamous national security law restricting free speech in the country. city. The Communist Party is very sensitive to the discussion on its management of demonstrations and fears provoking future ones.

In addition, the government may be concerned about a platform for filmmaker Chloe Zhao, whom Nomadland is a favorite for Best Picture and Director. While the film starring Frances McDormand focuses on itinerant workers in the modern American West, it comes from a Chinese-born director who has previously made critical comments about China.

Hollywood really needs China, which is a huge movie market. In 2019, the last year of covid-free cinema, its $ 9.2 billion box office came second only to the United States, which grew by $ 11.4 billion in ticket sales.

Yet Chinese citizens’ interest in Hollywood products has waned as local language products have increased. In 2019, only seven of the 20 best box office films in China came from Hollywood studios, up from 12 just two years earlier. Attempts to specifically attract the market with Mulan failed.

In a joint Zoom interview with Siu on Friday, Hammer said he was puzzled but not entirely saddened by Beijing’s Oscar decision.

We think this draws more attention to the documentary, he said. I find it hard to explain their logic. Because it really helps us.

Hammer noted the irony: a heartfelt cry for free speech was now the reason a global TV show would be censored. It’s just a continuation of what we see in our movie.

Siu said Beijing’s action didn’t sound very shocking or surprising, but she was disheartened by what it meant for artists at the Oscars. It is a very sad situation. All of these talented directors who are outside of China may not be seen, she said.

A spokesperson for the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, which oversees the Oscars, did not respond to a request for comment.

In the past, the Oscars have been broadcast live in the morning in Beijing. on M1905, a state-run video site. It is not known how and in what form it will be shown now. It remains unlikely that the ceremony will be presented in Hong Kong.

Reports Bloomberg News and Radio Free Asia said the Communist Party told all media to play down the Oscars in general and the Zhao and Do Not Split awards in particular.

The moves come even as Derek Tsangs in Mandarin, Better Days, a non-partisan teenage romance that was a huge hit on the mainland, was nominated for Best International Feature Film as an official submission in Hong Kong. Such an event would normally be a reason for China to celebrate: no film submitted by Hong Kong or the mainland has won the foreign award in its 65-year history.

Hammer said he likely would not be able to travel from Europe due to pandemic restrictions and hopes to connect remotely. Siu, who fled Hong Kong six months ago fearing for her safety, currently lives in Washington, where she says she faces online harassment from pro-Party social media users. She still hopes to make it to Los Angeles for the ceremony. Hammer said that if the film wins, he plans to make the Chinese government’s crackdown the center of his speech.

So far, the academy has not applied for or pressured the duo, Hammer and Siu said.

For the academy, it was meant to be the time to celebrate a new globalism. Half of the groups 819 new members this year hail from countries outside the United States. And it comes from a year in which Parasite, a Korean-language film, became the first non-English language film to win the Oscar for Best Picture.

Yet Chinese news illustrates how delicate such harmony can be in a world where the political activism of filmmakers is both common and easily disseminated. It also shows the conflict China can find itself in, culturally seeking Hollywood approval but politically preoccupied with its critics.

Zhao could be another source of these flanks. The director, 39, was born in China but spent much of her teenage years in the UK and her adulthood in the US. His film, which won the Best Picture award since taking top honors at the Venice and Toronto Film Festivals in September, was celebrated for the first time in China, with media inundated with news of its release in April.

Zhaos’ stepmother is a popular actress, Song Dandan, and her father a successful businessman. When she won the Golden Globe for directorial and her film, best cinematic drama in February, Chinese people flocked to social media sites to express their pride and to the official media. congratulated Zhao Ting, as she is known there.

But soon after, comments surfaced from a 2013 Filmmaker Magazine interview in which Zhao said the country was a place where there were lies everywhere. Many so-called Internet users from China quickly disowned it, and soon promotional material for Nomandland disappeared online. The film is now unlikely to be released in China. And the decision to delay the Oscars is seen as a way to ensure that any political comments she makes can be erased.

It is even possible that Better Days is seen as problematic by Chinese regulators. The film drew 11 government-sanctioned Golden Rooster Awards nominations in November. But Tsang has since been stripped of a role on a popular reality TV show, possibly because netizens discovered an alleged photo of him at the Umbrella Revolution, a series of protests in Hong Kong in 2014, and its position in the country is unclear.

China-Hollywood relations experts say they see significant ramifications in the dynamics of the Oscars, especially since Zhao directed the upcoming Marvel Eternals movie. The November film appears to be a slam dunk to land a coveted distribution slot in China; Disney has a close relationship with the Chinese government, and Marvel films generally perform extremely well there. But Zhaos’ comments to or around the Oscars could change that.

I think if she says something about China it will be interesting, and if she doesn’t it will be interesting for an entirely different reason, said Aynne Kokas, professor at the University of Virginia and author of Hollywood Made. In China, about their relationship. There is a financial imperative for her not to wipe out the Chinese government. But perhaps she sees a moral imperative to hold on.

A spokeswoman for Searchlight Pictures, the Disney-owned label that published and campaigned for Nomadland, declined to comment. She referred Zhao’s requests to her publicist, who was not immediately available for comment.

The Oscar controversy suggests the friction that can occur between two forms of current Hollywood: the activist intends to talk about human rights and the rights of companies interested in packing a global product to a large audience .

Even if the biggest studios such as Disney, Paramount and Universal go out of their way to make apolitical films that will get past regulators, they can still be caught up in controversy. Disney owns Searchlight, which makes more independent films, and has hired Zhao for Eternals in an effort to bring new perspectives to its storytelling.

And while Do Not Split is produced by Field of Vision, an independent documentary company, the academy, Hollywood’s quintessential institution, pays homage to documentaries, which can often be political.