10 characters the Winter Soldier killed in the comics

the Winter Soldier was, in comics and movies, a legend and a myth among the spies and politicians of Marvels. He was the boogeyman, and while Bucky Barnes has distanced himself from the title of Winter Soldier, legend follows him, as does the soldier’s death toll.

This tally includes some of the most influential people in history, low-level political wannabes, villains and innocent people caught in the crossfire. Some have long been forgotten by everyone except Bucky, but some have shaped the future of the Marvel Universe and some of its most popular characters.

ten Trapster and Stilt-Man have power in alternate timeline

During the House of M: What if? story where Wanda Maximoff said More Powers instead of his original statement No more mutants, tech-based heroes and villains were mostly unaffected by the change. In their surprising rise to power, Trapster And Stilt-Man caught the attention of the Winter Soldier, and it didn’t end well for either of them.

While they are not part of the consciousness of the 616 Buckys, and they are not the most impressive supervillains that have been put down, their deaths show how, in any universe, the Soldier of the winter is a threat.

9 Senator Baxtor is going for a swim

Of the many political successes in the careers of the Winter Soldiers, this one is more notable for what happened afterward than the man who was killed. This was one of the few times the soldiers’ programming failed and he became a thug.

Although he was eventually found, the Winter Soldier was confused when his masters found him. He toured the United States during the weeks he was off the grid. This could be seen as the first sign the Perfect Weapon was rejecting its programming, but it would be decades before it happened again.

8 French defense minister became a target during the Algerian war

Jacques Dupuy was, according to Steve Rogers, the French Minister of Defense in the 1950s. He was killed in Algeria and his death was implied by the work of the country’s nationalist movement at the time. All this corresponds to the Algerian War of Independence in the real world in the 1950s.

This is not the only connection between the actions of the Winter Soldiers and real life events. Putting events like this on Winter Soldiers’ record is a reminder that, although he is a fictional assassin, the world he operated in is not that different from the real one.

7 Agent Neal Trapper dies while doing his job

Being a SHIELD agent isn’t a particularly safe profession, but it becomes even more evident when a power like the Winter Soldier is involved. After following a bomb threat, Trapper found himself on the wrong side of the soldiers’ mission. Her body was found with the bomb, and her death sent her ex, Sharon Carter, on the trail of what happened to her with Captain America in tow.

While Agent Trapper was not a direct target of the Winter Soldier, this is a good example of what happens if someone gets too close to what is really going on.

6 Mother Night holds the line for her cause

Susan Scarbo had a place alongside the Red Skull for decades before her end came at the hands of the Winter Soldier. She was one of his most trusted lieutenants and raised her daughter, Sin, to follow in his footsteps (and was heavily involved in being in love with the supervillain.)

His death was out of the picture, and while it was something surprising that a character who had threatened Captain America for 30 years had met such an inglorious end, his death cemented the threat as the Winter Soldier. posed for everyone involved.

5 Bucky allegedly shot John F. Kennedy

While Buckyis was said to have been the gunman who shot the President down in 1962, there is debate in 616 as to whether or not this is true. During the Captain America Trail arc, the black widow, and Tony Stark (who was the director of SHIELD at the time) said he wasn’t the one who pulled the trigger.

They also claimed that JFK was a Skrull and that the gunshot that killed him was from the CIA, not the Winter Soldier.

4 The red barbarian understood what was happening to him

Soviet colonel known for violence against his own officers and for vodka, Andre Rostov has played many roles in his career. Trying to get secrets from Iron Man and Tony Stark (before these identities are revealed) to lead a gulag, he was a busy man.

It ended with a mysterious assassin bullet after his retirement. It was believed that the bullet was the winter soldiers. His name also appears in TThe Falcon and the Winter Soldier, on Buckys’ list of people to face, so he may soon join the MCU.

3 Jack Monroe was dying anyway

This death may have been a disguised mercy since Jack Monroe was already dying due to the unstable super soldier serum hed was given. He spent most of his senior year in a bar while battling his sanity. It was there that the Winter Soldier found him and killed him.

Jack Monroes’ legacy as the sometimes hero, sometimes villain is heavily tied to his adoption of the Buckys mantle. And while that time led to his death, it seemed poetic that the original Bucky was the one to put him out of his misery.

2 Itsu Akihiro is a victim of her husband’s enemies

During one of his many breaks from work, Wolverine moves to Japan and marries Itsu Akihiro. They were expecting a baby in fact, she was very pregnant when the Winter Soldier was hired to find Logan and kill his new wife.

His death allowed Romulus, who had hired the Winter Soldier in the first place, to take the baby, raising him to hate his father, and the baby eventually became Daken (the Black wolverine.)

1 The red skull makes the best of death

The Winter Soldier succeeded where Captain America couldn’t (or didn’t want to) and he killed the Red Skull. But, this time, his timing was not as good as it normally was, and the Red Skull used the Cosmic Cube to transfer his spirit into the body of Russian oligarch, Aleksander Lukin.

Sadly, the death of the Red Skulls body and the survival of her spirit in Lukin created more problems than it solved. The combination of the influence and minions of the Red Skulls, and the resources of Lukins, featured prominently throughout Buckys’ recovery of his mind control and his time as Captain America.

