



April the giraffe, an internet sensation who gave birth nearly four years ago to an audience of millions watched live and helped educate the public about her species, died on Friday, announced Animal Adventure Park, her House. Vets euthanized in April after his arthritis continued to worsen, the park said. April, who produced five calves in his lifetime, was 20 years old when she died, the park said on Facebook. Giraffes in captivity have an average life expectancy of 20 to 25 years; their lifespan in the wild is about 10 to 15 years. Avril drew more than 16 million viewers on April 15, 2017, as the animal park broadcast her live about her childbirth on Youtube to her youngest, Tajiri, who is male. The park had been drawing viewers for months as they checked out April’s pregnancy, which staff members began streaming live in the winter.

Aprils, a large, dedicated online tracker, drew attention to the park and rural community of Harpursville, New York, about 185 miles northwest of New York City. The park has approximately 2,300 animals, including alligators, bison, camels and wolves. The birth of Tajiri also shed light on the species, which some experts say is in need of conservation. April’s impact on animal conservation and appreciation is both immeasurable and lasting, park owner Jordan Patch said on Facebook. April, in her own way, changed the world. Before April’s pregnancy, many people did not know there were more elephants in Africa than giraffes, said Tanya Sanerib, international legal director of the Center for Biological Diversity, which seeks to protect land and animals. There are around 111,000 giraffes in Africa, according to the Giraffe Conservation Foundation. The attention in April came as the center, the Humane Society of the United States, Humane Society International and others sought to strengthen protections for giraffes.

This effort continues as conservation and animal welfare groups filed a notice of intent in October to sue the US Fish and Wildlife Service for failing to consider endangered species law protections. disappearance for the rapidly declining African populations, according to the Humane Society of the United States. Wildlife experts are worried about a continuing decline in the species. There is a demand in the United States for giraffe bones, which are used for the handles of guns or knives. We are potentially part of the problem, Ms. Sanerib said. Stimulated demand for the species and led to its extinction. Although experts may take some time to see an increase in the giraffe population, Ms Sanerib said April’s impact can be measured by the public’s willingness to learn about the species. Girafe products are now regulated by the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora, or CITES, a international treaty which helps prevent animals from becoming endangered or extinct due to international trade. Although trade is still allowed, countries must take steps to ensure that the market does not adversely affect giraffe populations. Shes has done a tremendous amount for her species by increasing the silent extinction of giraffes, Ms Sanerib said on Saturday, calling April the giraffe champion. Some animals in captivity, like April, are known to suffer from arthritis, Ms. Sanerib said. Last summer, staff at Animal Adventure Park began reporting changes in April’s mobility, the park’s veterinary team said. Vets noted the onset of osteoarthritis and began treating April with a variety of remedies, including pain relievers, hoof trimming and diet changes, and they installed a padded floor covering for it.

Over time, they noticed a decrease in April’s mobility, which prompted them to reassess his condition and determine that euthanasia was the humane and appropriate course of action, the park said. His body was taken to Cornell University College of Veterinary Medicine, where he will be examined. She will be cremated and her ashes returned to the park. The loss of such a beloved animal will be felt in our community, across the country and around the world, Mr. Patch said.

