Broadway has reopened. For 36 minutes. It’s a beginning.





The show used a number of safety protocols: a limited audience, mandatory masks, and remote corporate headquarters. In addition, all participants were required to present proof of a negative Covid test or completed vaccination schedule and complete a digital questionnaire attesting to no symptoms of Covid-19 or recent exposure; the arrival times of participants were postponed; there was no intermission, no food or drink; and although the bathrooms are open, participants were encouraged to use a bathroom before arriving in order to reduce potential clutter. The St. James, a city landmark built in 1927, was chosen in part because it is one of Broadway’s largest theaters and is empty. The theater also has a modern HVAC system, which was installed during the building’s expansion in 2017, and its air filters were upgraded during the pandemic in an effort to reduce the spread of airborne viruses in the theater. ‘air. The event, although free, was an invitation only, and the invitations went primarily to workers from two social service organizations in the theater industry, the Stakeholder Fund and Broadway Cares / Equity fights AIDS. Among them was a Broadway Cares volunteer, Michael Fatica, who is an actor; he was part of the set of Frozen, which was the last show at St. James, and which announced it would not reopen on Broadway. They were fantastic, he said afterwards. And it’s amazing that people are performing. But it’s so far from the commercial theater, and tens of thousands of actors are still out of work. The event was also an opportunity to bring back the employees of the theaters. Tony David, a porter, was there, dressed in his black suit, tie and Jujamcyn logo hat, as well as latex gloves and a face shield over a mask. It’s good to be back and do something, he said. Hope this is the start. The event was run by four-time Tony winner Jerry Zaks, who over the years has both played and directed the St. James. It’s been the longest I’ve been in a theater in 50 years, he said. I don’t want to look dizzy, but I am excited and I feel like a kid. There is an impetus, it is weak, but there is, and it bodes well for the months to come. The performance was sponsored by NY Pops Up, which is a joint venture of the state government and a Brooklyn production agency, Common sense and company; programming is provided by producers Scott Rudin and Jane Rosenthal and artist Zack Winokur. Development of the Empire State, which funds state economic development initiatives, set aside $ 5.5 million from its marketing budget to pay for 300 performances until August; the goal, according to the state, is to stimulate the minds of New Yorkers and revive the entertainment industry. Organizers said they would report back on lessons learned from Saturday morning’s event and plan nine more programs in Broadway homes over the next 10 weeks. But most producers expect large-scale plays and musicals won’t return to Broadway until fall; commercial theater producers have said they don’t believe it’s financially possible to reopen at reduced capacity, and the state hopes to increase occupancy limits and reduce restrictions over time.

