Sean Waltman says there are no inductors for the 2021 WWE Hall of Fame ceremony





As part of the New World Order induction (alongside Hulk Hogan, Scott Hall and Kevin Nash), Sean Waltman shared some of the details on how the WWE 2021 Hall of Fame ceremony would unfold, on his Pro Wrestling 4 Life Podcast. Among other unique details, Waltman revealed that there was no inducer for any of those entering. “There wasn’t one,” Waltman said. “In 2019, I don’t think there was either. Was there any? Jerry Lawler was there hosting as he normally would and then he would go to a video package. It was almost. as if the video package was the induction. “ Waltman also detailed how the entire day of filming went. Unlike in previous years, the ceremony has already been recorded and there will be no live audience. “I’m not going to lie, you know, they made us fly the night before, we took the COVID test and then they made us get up and have them at seven in the morning,” Waltman revealed. “We had been in the building for eight hours and it was, you know, it was a little difficult. Especially coming from the west coast and having the jet lag and my body is all screwed up. I have a bit of a jet lag right now, actually, but whatever. “So we did a lot of rest for a while, and then once things started they went fast. We started taking pictures, doing the rehearsal. Which, the rehearsal, it was just walk to get positions I guess. If you missed your cue, or whatever, you can just do it again. For example, “hey, take two”, then start over, and they cut it out and edit it . They’re the best at it. No that’s better than WWE. I’m sure you won’t be surprised to know that I did “take-two” more than once during the speech. Then, I was so – I wanted to make sure I could thank my wife, Angela and the kids, and so I did that at first and then I went, ‘now that I’ve pushed it aside [laughs]. ‘” The 2021 WWE Hall of Fame Ceremony airs Tuesday, April 6 on Peacock. (Credit to Fighter for transcription)

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos