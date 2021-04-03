Kim interrogates Kourtney Kardashian and Addison Rae’s pajamas





In a new clip from KUWTK, Kim questions Kourtney’s friendship with TikTok star Addison Rae. Kourtney invited Addison to the family home in Malibu.

Kim Kardashian doesn’t seem too sure about Kourtney Kardashian’s new friendship with Tik Tok star Addison Rae. In a preview of the next episode of keeping up with the KardashiansKim is seen asking Kourtney’s eldest son Mason Disick about his mother’s new friendship. Mason was a fan of Addison’s TikTok account before Kourtney’s friendship with her. He was even able to film TikToks alongside the internet sensation. When Mason wanted to create his own TikTok account, Kourtney contacted David Dobrik to help his son. David is also well known on the app, with over 26 million subscribers; however, that number is apparently nothing compared to Addison’s 79 million followers. In March 2020, Addison was invited to the Kardashians, where she filmed a video alongside Mason. From there, she and Kourtney began to form a close friendship, hanging out quite often. Many fans have criticized the friendship for being an odd couple due to the big age difference. Kourtney is a 41-year-old mother with three children, while Addison is only 20. Keep scrolling to keep reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view. Related: KUWTK: Fans Call Kim Kardashian Hypocrite For Not Sharing Divorce Details Fans aren’t the only ones who think Kourtney’s friendship with Addison is a little off the charts. Her sisters seem to think so too. In a new trailer for the upcoming episode of keeping up with the Kardashians, Kim and Khloe question Mason about his mother’s new friendship. Kim, Khloe and Mason are all sitting together at the kitchen table. Khloe asked Mason if Addison often stayed at their house. Before he could respond, Kim added: “What room does she sleep in?»Mason replied simply, explaining that she was sleeping in her mother’s room with her. The family got a better look at Kourtney’s friendship with Addison after inviting Addison to the Malibu house they rented for the summer. In a confessional included in the trailer, Kim explains that Kourtney usually doesn’t act like this in her friendships. Kim said: “Kourtney isn’t really like that with her other girlfriends.“Her behavioral changes are what piqued the curiosity of the sisters. The clips of Kourtney and Addison seen in the preview include tons of laughs as well as nightly dancing and swimming. Mason is not the only one of Kourtney’s children to follow Addison’s advice on TikTok. Kourtney’s daughter Penelope recently pieced together one of Kourtney’s infamous lines from keeping up with the Kardashianswith the help of her friend. Fans believe Penelope posted the video to Kourtney’s TikTok account with the knowledge of her mother. Likewise, Kourtney and Addison also lip-synced some of the show’s fan-favorite scenes for the app. While many think Kourtney and Addison’s friendship is a bit odd due to their age difference, she seems to get the most out of Kourtney. While Kourtney tends to be on the more reserved side, when she’s around Addison she’s carefree and fun to be around. Next: KUWTK: Khloe Kardashian Calls Tristan Soulmate, Fans Don’t Approve keeping up with the KardashiansairsThursday at 8 p.m. EST! Source: E!, Kardashians on E! 90 day fianc: the first videos of Rebecca and Zieds who sent each other resurface

