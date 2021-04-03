Katharine Hepburn once said this Hollywood icon has no soul





Katharine Hepburn remains one of Hollywood’s most respected actors in history, with decades of beloved films to her name. To date, she is the only person to have won four Academy Awards for Best Actress. But as a person with so many accomplishments, Hepburn sometimes lets things go to her head, especially when working with less experienced actors. American actress Katharine Hepburn (1907 – 2003) | Clarence Sinclair Bull / John Kobal Foundation / Getty Images Katharine Hepburn had an illustrious career in Hollywood Hepburn became a star in Hollywood’s Golden Age and won her first Oscar for her third film: the 1933s. Morning glory. She was nominated several times over the next five decades and won three more statuettes for the 1967s. Guess who’s coming to dinner, The lion in winter the following year and the years 1981 On the golden pond. Hepburn was known for her independent demeanor and refusal to conform to the gender stereotypes that were common at the time. She often wore pants before it became fashionable for women to wear them, and stayed away from the press and the Hollywood machine as a whole. Hepburn ended up enjoying an acting career that spanned seven decades before her death in 2003. American actress Katharine Hepburn (1907 – 2003) | Ernest Bachrach / John Kobal Foundation / Getty Images) Katharine Hepburn was in competition with Jane Fonda Hepburn starred alongside Henry Fonda and his daughter Jane Fonda in On the golden pond, and it was an enlightening experience for everyone involved, but not more than Jane Fonda. Fonda was an Oscar-winning actor when she first met Hepburn, but that didn’t stop Hepburn from despising her and even feeling threatened by young Fonda. She thought she couldn’t match her level of star quality because she wasn’t working hard in Hollywood during her golden years. Fonda didn’t mince words on Hepburn in a March 2021 interview with Harper’s Bazaar. “She was really competitive,” admitted Fonda. “She really thought I wanted to win more Oscars than she was, and when she won forOn the golden pondI called to congratulate her and she said, ‘You’ll never catch me now.’ “ Actors (LR) Henry Fonda, Katharine Hepburn and Jane Fonda in the film scene On the golden pond | John Bryson / The LIFE Images Collection via Getty Images / Getty Images RELATED: Katharine Hepburn Didn’t Think Jane Fonda Was Glamorous Enough To Be A Star Katharine Hepburn didn’t like Jane Fonda Hepburn’s respect for Fonda went beyond friendly competition. “She didn’t like me,” Fonda said bluntly. “She once said [writer] Dominick Dunne that I had no soul. Fonda has spoken in the past of Hepburn’s contempt for her. The actor and activist described his experience with the late Hepburn in a 2016 interview with Sandra Bernhard about him.Sandylandradio program. I remember Katharine Hepburn telling me, “ You never could do it back then, ” she recalls. She was thorny, Fonda added of the late actor. I just wasn’t glamorous enough. She hated that I didn’t pay enough attention to how I presented myself.







