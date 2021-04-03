Vancouver Island actor / director launches new online series ‘Stories of Kindness’ – Vancouver Island Free Daily





Actor / director Harrison Houde is set to debut in a new show, Kindness stories, produced and directed by former Qualicum Beach resident. This is a series of interviews (which began March 27) with Canada’s “Champions of Kindness”, the WITS Programs Foundation. The show focuses on spreading kindness, connection and storytelling through kids and is hosted by Travis Price, bullying prevention advocate and co-founder of Pink Shirt Day. Houde, a product of Kwalikum Secondary, is best known for his acting roles in Assembly required and other popular children’s shows and movies such as Diary of a Wimpy Child and the live-action Quite weird parents. He said that when he was approached by the WITS foundation to do the show, he didn’t think twice. “It was an easy yes,” Houde said. “A series on positivity and spreading kindness?” How can you say no to such a healthy concept? “ “I also have experience hosting a children’s series and working on children’s content, so it was in my skills to develop something like that. While developing a web series entirely from a brief synopsis has been very quick, I think we’ve put together something pretty cool. “ Inspirational young people from across Canada were selected to co-host the series and were paired up for important conversations with celebrity guests including Sarah Levy (Schitt Creek), Dylan Playfair (Disney descendants, Letterkenny), Andrea Bang (Kim’s convenience), Emmanuel Arceneaux of the BC Lions and many others. Kindness stories was created to be a positive way for children to find creativity and cuteness by embracing the oral traditions of storytelling. It aims to create a safe and positive form of entertainment and education for children during COVID-19. Houde said they are thrilled to represent a series with such an important mission. The episodes focus on conversations and themes, including simple acts of kindness, cyberbullying, and online learning. The series was produced remotely in Vancouver with multiple units across Canada, in multiple time zones, and with strict COVID-19 security protocols in place. This made planning, booking guests and filming the show a rewarding challenge, one Houde said he was more than willing to face head on. Choosing to film virtually as much as possible, all of the guests and co-hosts were filmed through Zoom interviews. “Virtually connecting children to famous guests during the COVID-19 pandemic, the message is simple; to share stories of kindness, ”Houde said. “Anyone can use kindness in their life to create a domino effect of kindness. Bringing more happiness and positivity to our world can be easy. “ The series will include an episode that airs weekly on the Stories of Kindness website at https://storiesofkindness.ca/ and Youtube channel. For more news from Vancouver Island and beyond delivered daily to your inbox, please Click here. qualicum range







