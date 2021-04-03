I’m not an actor by accident, but by choice: Naveen Polishetty





The resounding success of Jathi Rathnalu catapulted Naveen Polishetty into a league of their own. A rank outsider, Naveen says the success of Jathi Ratnalu It’s validation that hard work and persistence always pays off. The actor, who is currently on vacation in the United States, says he had slept just three hours a day for the past 45 days. “I widely promoted the film. I’m exhausted, but also very happy with the success of the blockbuster, ”he said. “This success is so important in so many ways. First, it reinforces the fact that the middle class and foreigners can also dream big. Second, it gives filmmakers the confidence to pick newcomers, ”he says. The outpouring of love he receives from audiences is a memory he will cherish forever, says the actor. A treble of success Naveen made his lead actor debut with Agent Sai Srinivasa Athreya (2019), which became a super hit. In the same year he played an important role in Chhichhore. And then came Jathi Ratnalu. “It’s an incredible feeling; but I attribute these successes to putting a lot of effort into the script. Many have asked me why I slowed down afterwards Agent Sai Srinivasa Athreya it’s because i take my own sweet time. I had to make sacrifices like letting go of some lucrative offers, ”he reveals. Persistence and courage These super hits didn’t come overnight for Naveen. In fact, every step of his long journey has been a challenge. Behind the successes are years of hard work. As a young aspiring actor, Naveen went to Mumbai. “Life in Mumbai was so difficult; I did all kinds of odd jobs to survive. There were times when I gave 5-6 auditions in a single day. I have given over 1,000 auditions and faced several refusals. There were days when I didn’t have the money to pay the rent, my bills or buy food, ”Naveen recalls. But his passion for the theater was so strong that he continued to give audition after audition, even doing the job at hand, to keep himself afloat.

“That’s why this success is so much sweeter – I’ve been through a tedious journey. The competition is fierce in Mumbai, ”he says, adding on a lighter note:“ Looking back, I feel that my trip itself can be material for a film. “ In search of a passion Born and raised in Hyderabad, Naveen was very active in his school plays. He then studied engineering at NIT Bhopal and had the chance to show off his talent at college parties. He then worked for a major in telecommunications in London. “But I returned to India because I wanted to pursue my dream of becoming an actor. I did four years of theater and performed in several plays, ”he says. “I did theater because it teaches you a lot about theater. I’m not an actor by accident, but by choice, ”says Naveen. National award for Chhichhore It is a great recognition that the first film I was a part of won a national award. I’ve always wanted to be part of a movie where my character speaks. I am happy that my role, Acid, has been widely appreciated. In fact, recently during our Jathi Ratnalu successful tour, the people of Guntur were shouting Acid, Acid … Naveen would have liked to share the happiness with the late Sushant Singh Rajput, his co-star in Chhichhore. “I would have liked him to be there to share the madness and the euphoria and all the magical moments. It is a void that cannot be filled, ”he says. …

