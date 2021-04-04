Forsyth teenager eliminated on American Idol, excited for new opportunities





Carrin said the American Idol scene will have fond memories for him. I remember [after singing on the stage], I went to the bathroom and cried in the bathroom because I was like What just happened? Carrin said. But tears of joy, of excitement. Although he will no longer appear on the American Idol stage this season, he has said that he has something big to come in his future. He revealed that he was speaking with one of the members of the Backstreet Boys about a possible singer role in a movie. I don’t know how it’s going to be, Carrin said. I don’t know if I’m gonna make it because I have to do all this dance stuff to see if I can pass this part [of the audition], but it looks really good so far. He said he always liked movies besides singing and performing in general. He said when he was younger he would sit in his bedroom and recite monologues from his favorite movies, especially The Hunger Games. I know every line in this movie, Carrin said. So I would always play these things. He also said he could audition for American Idol again in the future because he had had a great experience this season. But for now, he wants to explore all the avenues the show has opened up for him. To anyone who enjoys singing or anyone who wants to be a performer, they should definitely give it a try, Carrin said. I mean, I got turned down so many times from American Idol and The Voice, but I kept going. That one door has led to many more, I think, he said. I can’t wait to see what happens and tell everyone about it in the future. To follow Carrins’ journey, check out his Instagram @adriel_carrion or his YouTube channel: Adriel Carrin.







