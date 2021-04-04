William “Biff” McGuire dead: Twice Tony-nominated actor 94

He has appeared in “South Pacific”, “The Young Man From Atlanta” and “Morning’s at Seven” on Broadway and in films including “The Heart Is a Lonely Hunter”.



William “Biff” McGuire, whose Broadway career spanned seven decades and included a role in the original South Pacific and Tony-nominated turns into The young man from Atlanta and Morning is at seven o’clock, is dead. He was 94 years old.

McGuire’s death was announced by the Seattle Representative, for whom he has appeared in more than 30 productions, including Life with the father (directed by George Abbott), Saint Joan, Noises off and A defect in the ointment, from the 1970s.

“Reserved, even shy in real life, Biff gained an almost frightening confidence once he took the stage,” said the former art director associated with Seattle rep Doug Hughes. “He was one of the most relaxed actors in performance that I have ever worked with. He had a special knack for resting, for towering stillness in the midst of a play action that magnetized an audience.”

No details of his death were immediately available.

Survivors include his wife and frequent actor partner, Jeannie Carson. He met the British actress while they were in a 1960 revival Finian’s Rainbow on Broadway, and after their wedding in November of that year, they performed in the original nationwide tour of Camelot, him as King Arthur, she as Guenevere.

On the big screen, McGuire played the father of Sondra Locke’s character in The heart is a lonely hunter(1968) and appeared in other films including The history of Phenix City (1955), Six Sahara Station (1963), The Thomas Crown affair (1968), lost paradise (1971), Serpico (1973) and Midway (1976).

McGuire, who got his nickname playing soccer, has appeared in 21 Broadway productions, starting with Shiny boy in 1944. He received his Tony names in 1997 and 2002 for his work in his last two Broadway concerts as Pete Davenport in Horton Foote’s The young man from Atlanta and as Theodore Swanson in Paul Osborn’s Morning is at seven o’clock.

William Joseph McGuire Jr. was born October 25, 1926 in New Haven, Connecticut.

“My mother was what you would call an elocutionist when she was quite young. She always made me memorize poems,” said in an interview in 2004. “We had all these big whole family gatherings on Saturday night, and everyone had to do something, so that was my theater. I shared it with a really big family.”

McGuire said he was interested in acting while stationed in England during World War II, and after the service he stayed overseas and appeared on stage in William Saroyan. The time of your life.

In 1949 he portrayed a radio operator in the original Broadway production of South Pacific, directed by Josh Logan and starring Mary Martin, and he even convinced Oscar Hammerstein to change a line in a song he performed, “There Is Nothing Like a Dame”.

Six years later he was in Arthur Miller’s original production A memory of two Mondays, directed by Martin Ritt.

He also played General George Patton on stage in the one-man show Damn Ike! and reunited with his Morning is at seven o’clock co-starring Estelle Parsons for an off-Broadway staging of Foote The day Emily got married in 2004.

McGuire first appeared on television on Chevrolet TV theater in 1950 and during his long career continued to appear on other shows including The defenders, Gunsmoke, Starsky and Hutch, Barnaby jones, IS and Frasier.