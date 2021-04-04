Emma Watson’s ‘sleeping’ Instagram post as Harry Potter star disappears from Hollywood

Actress Emma Watson attends the premiere of ‘The Bling Ring’ during the 66th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 16, 2013 in Cannes, France. Photo / Getty Images

Emma Watson’s name is steeped in successful folklore, as one-third of the legendary Harry Potter trio.

The films have made household names of Daniel Radcliffe (as Harry Potter), Rupert Grint (Ron Weasley) and Watson, who played the very intelligent and unapologetic Hermione Granger.

But in recent years, Watson has turned his back on Hollywood, withdrawing from the theater and even leaving his social media channels “dormant”. The message is clear: fans shouldn’t expect to hear from Emma Watson.

Despite this seclusion, Watson is still a regular tabloid staple, making headlines this week after actor Seth Rogen revealed she quit filming their 2013 comedy film, This is the End.

While speaking to British GQ, Rogen was asked about the incident where Watson refused to shoot a particularly edgy scene for the racy comedy.

“I mean, I don’t look back and think, ‘How dare she do that?’ Do you know? “Rogen said about the moment.” I think sometimes when you read something, when it comes to life, it doesn’t seem like what you thought it was.

Rogen reconsidered his comments the next day, saying the GQ interview was a misrepresentation of what really happened.

Born in Paris to lawyer parents, Watson, now 30, was only 10 when she was cast for the role of Hermione, her very first television or film credit.

She was immediately propelled to worldwide recognition alongside her co-stars, with the first film becoming the highest grossing film in 2001.

Over the years, Warner Bros. produced seven other Harry Potter films, although Watson didn’t have a hard time breaking free from his character’s meaning.

She became a regular on the red carpet, modeled with figures like Burberry and Lancome, conducted high profile interviews and continued to play different roles.

His most recent hits have been the 2017 Disney adaptation of Beauty and the Beast, for which Watson received $ 19.7 million (the film grossed $ 1.26 billion worldwide), as well as the film Oscar nominee Little Women in 2019 which was her last movie credit.

In recent months, Watson has not only retired from acting, but also completely in the public eye.

The actress, who was named UN Women’s Goodwill Ambassador in 2014, has not posted on her social media since June last year, and her bio on Instagram, which still has 60 million subscribers. , reads: “Emma’s official Instagram page is currently dormant and is not being updated.” Her profile picture is in a black circle and it has been over a year since she last updated. hasn’t posted a photo of herself.

His agent told the Daily Mail in February that Watson “was not making any new commitments.”

The publication claimed that Watson enjoyed her privacy with her fiance, Leo Robinton, who she had been dating for 18 months.

A source told the publication: “Emma has gone into hiding, she’s settling in with Leo. They are in bed. Maybe she wants a family.”

The couple are said to have lived secretly in Ibiza for several weeks before January, spending their mornings reading the newspapers around “smoothies in a vegan cafe”.

Now she’s back in Los Angeles with Robinton reportedly making a lot of money selling legal cannabis in Los Angeles.

Despite her notoriety, Watson always tried to keep her private life private, but that didn’t stop her from being hounded by the British press.

On her 18th birthday, Watson was photographed by paparazzi trying to take pictures on her skirt.

She also had to deal with numerous threats of criminal harassment.

Due to the public interest, Watson never discussed his romantic relationships.

“I can’t talk about my boyfriend in an interview and expect people not to take paparazzi photos of me walking in front of my house. You can’t have it both ways,” he said. -she declared to Vanity Fair in 2017.

In June last year, Watson told Vogue that she joined the board of directors of Gucci-owned luxury goods company Kering, where she chairs the sustainability committee.

“During this pandemic, like many of us, I had time to reflect on the work I want to get involved in and what is important for me to move forward,” he said. she declared.

“Having been so public in filmmaking and so socially active in my activism, I am curious to embrace a role in which I work to amplify more voices, to continue to learn from those with different experiences. .

“If people notice a new peace of mind from me, that doesn’t mean I’m gone or that I don’t care!” I’ll just do my job in a different way, less red carpets and more conference meetings!

“It is a unique moment in time and I intend to seize the opportunity it presents for change.”