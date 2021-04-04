Jerry Seinfeld Makes Surprise Appearance at Reopened New York Comedy Club | Entertainment

The New York comedy scene was “electrocuted” by star power Friday night when Jerry Seinfeld took the stage at a club, the first nightly theaters reopened since the start of the pandemic.
Seinfeld performed at the Gotham Comedy Club after New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo ad that art and entertainment venues could reopen at 33% capacity.
“You better believe I’ll be on stage tonight”, Seinfeld tweeted Friday afternoon. “NYC lives!”
Stacker presents the top 50 most popular baby names shared by famous musicians using the Behind the Name Notable Musicians List and the Social Security Administration’s 2018 Name Popularity Rankings. The links are broken by the popularity of names or the number of babies to whom these names are assigned. Click for more information.
Seinfeld asked the comedy club if they could be “first on stage” for its reopening at 7pm. “They said ‘Yes’,” he wrote.
“Like being electrocuted in a good way”
The performance was not announced on the club Facebook page, who shared plans to reopen starring a lineup of nine comedians, not counting Seinfeld.
Inside, the tables were 6 feet apart. Plastic sheets separated artists from the audience, CNN affiliate WCBS reported.
Still, Seinfeld told WCBS the energy of the performance was palpable.
“It was like being electrocuted in a good way,” Seinfeld said. “At the moment of a laugh, you forget all the problems you have encountered.
Brooklyn boss Peter Arroyo was happy about Seinfeld’s surprise appearance.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm the listing.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
“He had new jokes, which were amazing as expected,” Arroyo said. “He’s still as funny as ever.”
Club owner Christopher Mazzilli has said he is delighted the club is back up and running.
He told WCBS that being able to reopen to limited capacity was a welcome surprise.
“A few months ago, I thought it would be another six or seven months,” Mazzilli said. “So the fact that we’re open now, [I’m] really, really excited about this, and so are my staff. “
Seinfeld cheered on New York from the start
Originally from Brooklyn, Seinfeld expressed his belief that the city will recover strongly from the pandemic.
In September, alongside US Senator Chuck Schumer, Seinfeld pushed for federal money to help save the city’s theaters.
Before that he wrote a fervent editorial for The New York Times, addressing those who said the city was “dead” from the social and economic fallout from the pandemic.
“We will continue with New York if that’s okay with you,” he said. “And he sure will be back. Because of all the real, tough New Yorkers who, unlike you, loved and understood him, stayed and rebuilt him.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit