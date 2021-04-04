Bollywood Buzz – Who announced their separation after five years of marriage? | Bollywood

MUMBAIAsha bhosle, Subhash Ghai, Mohanlaland Shankar Mahadevanwere the four members of the jury who chose Rajinikanthas the winner of the Dadasaheb Phalke Prize for 2020.

Pritamis on board for the music of Tiger 3. This marks his return to Yash Raj Films after Dhoom: 3 (2013) and his reunion with Salman khanafter Tubelight (2017). It is also his first film with Ali Abbas Zafar.

Ajay Devgnsuffers from cake trauma and never cuts her birthday cake. A hand of unity cut his cake on his 52ndbirthday april2.

Vishal-shekharare in the process of scoring music for Yash Raj Films Pathan as planned, with the film being directed by their loyal Siddharth anand. This is their first film with Shah Rukh Khanafter a good year 2014, for which SRK would have wanted Pritam!

Sunny Deolson of s Rajvirwill debut with the director Avnish barjatyaAn untitled destination wedding rom-com for Rajshri Productions. Grandpa Dharmendra, who tweeted about it, made Jeevan Mrityu for the banner 41 years ago. Avnish is Sooraj R. Barjatyason of s. Niece of Salman Khan Alizehwill be the main lady.

Sooraj R. Barjatyas Amitabh Bachchan–Boman Iranithe film was titled Oonchai.

Anil sharmaGadar 2 announced after creating Apne 2. Sunny Deoland Ameesha Patelwill be back in the film, with the son of Anils, Utkarsh sharma, also in the lead. Utkarsh as a child played the son of Sunny-Ameeshas in the original 2001 blockbuster.

Kirti kulhariannounced her separation from husband Sahil Sehgal after a marriage in 2016.

10 celebrity couples and five commoners will compete in Bigg Boss 15.

Aamir Khanleft Instagram and Twitter the day after her birthday and asked fans to follow her production house Aamir Khan Productions handling updates.

In light of all the developments, the second season of Tandav, the controversial web series that was actually much ado about nothing, has been deleted.

On the occasion of the fifth anniversary (!!) of its release, Kareena Kapoor Khanand Arjun Kapoor have expressed their desire to do a Ki & Ka sequel! Will be R. Balkiobligate?

AR Rahmanand lyricist Mehboobreunite after Yuva (2004), their last film together, for Sajid Nadiadwalas Heropanti 2 with Tiger Shroff, whose father Jackie Shroffhad directed the casting of Rangeela (1995). Rangeela was the first original Hindi film (as unlabelled) by Rahmans and Mehboobs.

Rajkummar raoand Huma Qureshiwill team up for the Netflix movie Monica, O My Darling. Directed by Vasan Balaand produced by Sriram Raghavan and Sanjay Routrayfor Match Box Pictures, the film is billed as an office comedy.

Kookie Gulati, director of Big Bull, the Ajay Devgnproduction featuring Abhishek Bachchanand inspired by the scam Harshad Mehta, admitted to working at the Bombay Stock Exchange between 1990 and 1992 when his father asked him to join. This, he says, gave him first-hand knowledge that came in handy for the film.

The Elaichi Vimal brand has embarked on Ajay Devgnand Shah Rukh Khanfor endorsements. Rajashree Elaichi has already brought Salman khan.

Katrina kaifcut her braids and sport a tousled look in Tiger 3. Previous experiences included red hair in Fitoor and curly braids in Bharat.

According to Wikipedia reports citing IWM Buzz, Shah Rukh Khanhas a net worth of $ 750 million while Aamir Khanand Salman khanhave net worth of $ 380 million and $ 533 million respectively.

Ranveer Singhand Kiara Advaniwill pair for the first time in Shankars Not a remake of Anniyan.

Kareena Kapoor Khanends her maternity break with the filming of Discovery Plus Star vs. Food.

Kapil sharmaThe s show, which envisions a new season, is looking for new actors and writers to revamp it. Our question: Why rock (rearrange) a strong boat?

Kriti i sayplays a director in Bachchan Pandey.

Contrary to expectations, the Central Board of Film Certification led by Prasoon Joshierased the film Helmet, which revolves around condoms, without any cuts. Aparashakti khurana debuts opposite PranutanBahl. Dino Moreaco-produced the Satnam ramani-film made with Sony Pictures.

Yammi Gautamplays a kindergarten teacher who takes 16 toddlers hostage Behzad Khambatas A Thursday.

Akshay Kumars Laxmii breaks television records with the highest rated television world premiere in the past five years. Airing on Star Gold on March 21 at 2000 p.m. IST, the film drew 63 million viewers.

Due to the excessive delay, Amitabh Bachchanand Sidharth malhotraboth leaving Aankhen 2 co-starring Akshaye Khanna. Both are busy with other concrete assignments (such as upstairs). Filmmakers would now be looking at Anil kapoorand Dabgubatti frogamong others. Bachchan played the mastermind in the 2002 original that trains blind people to rob a bank.