Hollywood star Dev Patel and girlfriend Tilda Cobham-Hervey spotted in Australia

Hollywood actor Dev Patel is the latest star to arrive in Down Under.

The Oscar-nominated Slumdog Millionaire star, 30, was recently spotted at a local supermarket in Adelaide alongside Australian actress girlfriend TildaCobham-Hervey, 26.

According to Adelaide Advertiser On Sunday, Dev and Tilda completed quarantine before confirming to a fan that they will be spending “ five months ” in the city.

“ He said we have been doing incredibly well with the virus, we have everything under control. He said, “ You will see me a lot, ” one enthusiastic fan told the post.

The fan went on to say that they were very ‘nice’ to her after being spotted at Brewville Foodland in town.

“ He was very accommodating, just like Tilda. She was gentle and calm and they were so loving to each other.

The stars join a growing list of top celebrities moving Down Under to beat the covid pandemic.

Hollywood royalty Julia Roberts, Natalie Portman, Matt Damon, Nicole Kidman have all stayed Down Under.

British actor Dev recently made his directorial debut on Monkey Man in Indonesia. Tilda recently played the role of Helen Reddy in Stan’s original biopic, I am a woman.

Down Under! The celebrity couple join other Hollywood stars, including Isla Fisher and Sacha Baron-Cohen, who moved to Australia during the pandemic.

The couple grew strong after meeting in the city while filming a South Australian-directed terror drama Hotel Mumbai in 2016.

The Australian-American thriller is based on the 2009 documentary Surviving Mumbai about the attacks at the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel in India in 2008.

The couple were previously based in the US city of Los Angeles.