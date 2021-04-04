MCU Power Brokers Secret Identity Explained: Every Marvel Character Theory

In The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Episode 3, Sam and Bucky discover (with the help of Baron Zemo) a mysterious criminal businessman known only as the Power Broker. The Power Broker rules the ‘kingdom’ of Madripoor, a fictional island in the Indonesian archipelago that was once a haven for pirates and is now a global hub of shady activity within the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

There are two characters in Marvel Comics who used the alias “Power Broker”. The original was skillful businessman Curtiss Jackson, who started a company called Power Broker, Inc. As the name suggests, Power Broker, Inc. sells superpowers through means such as Serum. super soldier. After Jackson died in the comics, a new Power Broker appeared, this time with his own superpowers, but little is known about the origins of the new Power Broker – not even his real name.

Keep scrolling to keep reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view.

Related: Falcon Is The New Captain America, Bucky Is The New Steve Rogers

The Falcon and the Winter SoldierPower Broker’s version was referenced with male pronouns, but that doesn’t mean much given that very few people seem to know his true identity. It’s also likely that (like in the comics) “Power Broker” is a mantle that can be passed from person to person. With all of that in mind, here are the best theories about Marvel characters who could be the Power Broker in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

Sharon carter

By far the most popular and credible theory is that Sharon Carter will be revealed as the Power Broker. After Sam, Bucky and Zemo pass through the “Power Broker is Watching” graffiti to enter the Princess Bar, Sharon wearing a balaclava is seen sneaking into the crowd. When they meet Selby, someone with a deadly goal shoots him out the window and almost immediately the Power Broker puts a bounty on the trio. Sharon is uniquely placed to save them from the bounty hunters who are chasing them, then takes them to her lavish apartment in Madripoor. Clearly, Sharon is thriving in her new life as an outlaw – and she may well be more than just an art dealer.

Sharon became disillusioned and embittered with superheroes, loudly condemning them for their “hypocrisy.” She also has reason to hold a grudge against Zemo, including the behind-the-scenes manipulations of Captain America: Civil War led Sharon to be forced to flee. Since Sharon knew that Sam, Bucky, and Zemo had come to the Princess Bar looking for Selby, she could well have killed the fence for betraying the secrets of the Power Broker. Sharon was also able to figure out the location of Dr. Wilfred Nagel’s lab surprisingly quickly at his party, possibly because she knew where he was from the start. Sharon might even work with Zemo and allegedly gave him instructions to kill Dr. Nagel. Zemo shot Nagel as soon as Sharon entered the lab; maybe he did it to prevent the scientist from identifying Sharon as the potential broker.

This theory corresponds to the final appearance of Sharon in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Episode 3. After saying goodbye to the trio and reminding Sam of their agreement to beg her forgiveness, a woman arrives to pick her up. Getting into the car, Sharon said: “We have a big problem. In fact, a few of them“If the two big issues she’s referring to are Sam and Bucky (because of their interference in her relationship as a Power Broker), she might not see Zemo as a problem because he functions as her agent.

Related: Why Sharon Carter Was Not Pardoned After Civil War

Curtiss Jackson

Yes The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Close to the comics, the Power Broker might just be revealed as the MCU version of Curtiss Jackson. In the comics, Jackson was originally a leader in the global criminal organization known only as the Corporation, which operated all manner of illegal schemes and businesses. Jackson then began to focus all of his attention on making money in the superpower business, founding Power Broker, Inc. and establishing himself as the premier energy broker. Jacksone eventually tried to increase his own body, but the process went wrong and he became so grotesquely muscular that he couldn’t physically move his own limbs and had to wear an exoskeleton. Curtiss deserves to be mentioned as the original Power Broker from the canon comics, but that would be a rather boring choice for The Falcon and the Winter Soldierthe character’s version.

Thunderbolt ross

A Marvel character who looks likely to return The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross. He first appeared in one of the very first MCU movies, The Incredible Hulk, in which Ross enlisted Bruce Banner in his effort to recreate the WWII super-soldier serum. Since then, he has acted as one of the Avengers’ main contacts in the U.S. government, lecturing the superhero squad for their messy large-scale battles in Captain America: Civil War, and (unsuccessfully) ordering Rhodey to arrest fugitive Captain America, Falcon, and Black Widow at Avengers: Infinity War. Ross was one of the billions who disappeared during The Blip and was last seen at Tony Stark’s funeral.

So why would Thaddeus Ross switch from his direct job at the State Department to a role as a crime leader on an island in Indonesia? Perhaps because Madripoor’s “Power Broker” is in fact the US government itself. A major inspiration for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier was the comic miniseries Truth: red, white and black, whose story focused on highly unethical super-soldier experiments conducted and covered by the US government. Dr Nagel said that at one point he was developing a super-soldier serum for the CIA – but what if he never stopped? By moving the research to Madripoor and creating the Power Broker figurehead, the government could conduct unscrupulous experiments that violate the Sokovia Accords, while retaining plausible deniability. And a senior official like Thunderbolt Ross, who once conducted a super-soldier project experiment, would be exactly the kind of man to oversee operations in Madripoor.

Arnim zola

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier actually serves like any other Captain Americacontinuation of the film, followed by the threads of the plot and the characters of The first avenger, The Winter Soldier and Civil war. With that in mind, it wouldn’t be at all surprising to see a villain from the first two Captain America films return. Arnim Zola was a German scientist who originally worked for the Red Skull and got a job with SHIELD after the war – which he used to secretly lift HYDRA from its ashes and poison SHIELD from within. In Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Steve Rogers and Natasha Romanoff discovered that Zola had escaped death by downloading her consciousness into a computer. The computer he spoke to them on was destroyed, but a man like Zola was almost certainly smart enough to have a backup.

Related: Falcon & Winter Soldier Asks 5 Big Questions After Civil War

From the tablets Sharon uses to negotiate the details of her art to the text message sent to declare the bounty, much of the criminal events in Madripoor are actually happening in a digital landscape. The Power Broker being a brain inside a computer would certainly explain why his identity is such a closely kept secret.

Baron zemo

If there’s one thing the Power Broker and Zemo have in common, it’s wealth. The return of the Sokovian supervillain Falcon and the Winter Soldier was soon followed by him who gave them a tour of his collection of expensive cars, before inviting them to take a ride on his private jet. And although Zemo has been behind bars since he was apprehended by Black Panther in Captain America: Civil War, the combination of deep pockets and a sharp wit means he could very well have pulled the strings even while in prison. Thanks to proxies and agents, Zemo was able to keep the people of Madripoor convinced that the “Power Broker” was among them and watching them, despite being locked up thousands of miles away.

As for his motivations for developing a new super-soldier serum, it’s possible that Zemo’shate for people with superpowers is just an act. He killed all five HYDRA Winter Soldiers in Siberia, but they were put into suspended animation precisely because they were considered “failed” test subjects. Dr Nagel boasts that his serum is more subtle and refined than previous versions; maybe Zemo rejected HYDRA’s ready-made super soldiers because he wanted to create his own best soldiers.

More: Falcon and the Winter Soldier: Every MCU Easter Egg In Episode 3

What to expect from Resident Alien Season 2





About the Author