Why Ed Helms called Jon Stewart’s threat to fire him a ‘very gracious gesture’
Before playing Andy Bernard on the hugely popular NBC sitcom Office, Ed Helms could be considered a correspondent on The Daily Show with Jon Stewart. On the Comedy Central show from 2002 to 2009, Helms previously discussed his work with Stewart and recalled that his boss threatened to give him the ax during a difficult scene.
Ed Helms couldn’t keep a straight face on an early ‘Daily Show’ sketch
When Helms joined the cast of The daily show, he was apprehended for a time as the new kid in the neighborhood. He described a first sketch he was working on that involved a medical scenario.
“I remember doing my second segment,” Helms said in 2015, according to Cinemablend. “I was always so green and nervous. The bit was that I had a little mole removed from my nose, but we treated it like that big, heavy medical segment. Katie Couric’s air colonoscopy was the inspiration. I had this pot with a huge sausage floating in it that was supposed to be the mole.
The absurdity of the scene made Helms burst into laughter continuously when he rehearsed.
“It was a little silly, but I couldn’t keep it together” Office old admitted. “I was laughing really hard during rehearsals and I was terrified because I didn’t want to laugh while recording.
Jon Stewart Found A Good Solution To Keep Ed Helms Focused
Stewart saw that Helms was struggling to cross the stage and found a way to make him stop laughing.
“So at the end of the rehearsal, Jon looks me in the eye and says, totally unmoved, ‘If you laugh during the recording, you’re fired,'” Helms recalls. “My heart has collapsed. Then he burst out laughing.
Helms saw Stewart’s strategy of using humor to defuse his lingering nerves as a sign of support.
“By making a joke that played on my greatest fear, he knew how to relax and make me feel comfortable.” The Hangover remarked the star. “It was a very gracious decision.”
Ed Helms described Jon Stewart as ‘a real person’
When Stewart was preparing to leave his long-standing position The daily show in 2015, Helms considered working with the TV personality. He shared what was originally planned when he met the Comedy Central star.
“As is my experience with most viewers, you don’t have as much data as you think,” Helms said. Weekly entertainment. “You kind of fill an entire person based on this very narrow performance that they give on TV, and I certainly did in the case of Jon, who I just assumed was that kind of. hilarious and really dynamic personality.
the Vacation star discovered that Stewart is a mixture of humor and introspection rather than a one-sided character. Helms noted that he experiences the same type of misconceptions from others as a TV actor.
“As I’ve known him over the years he’s extremely funny and sharp in person,” Helms said. “But he’s also pretty serious. He’s serious about his job, and he’s serious about getting things done… in other words, he’s a real person. He works very hard, and I think it’s easy to [create these assumptions] before you meet someone. I run into this all the time. People make all kinds of assumptions about who I am and what kind of person I am.
