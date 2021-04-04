



Bollywood celebrities who left India | Photo credit: Instagram Highlights Preity Zinta resides in Los Angeles, USA with her husband Amy Jackson currently lives in London Jugal Hansraj moved to the United States after getting married in 2014. You would think that after working hard and making a name for themselves in Bollywood, stars would never want to leave their home countries and the love and support of their fans. But some celebrities have decided not only to say goodbye to the world of showbiz, but also to pack their bags and settle in a new country. Some did it for love, others for their profession, the Bollywood celebrities listed below had their reasons for leaving their homeland of India. From Preity Zinta to Celina Jaitly and Amy Jackson, check out the list of Bollywood celebrities living outside of India. Preity Zinta Bollywood’s “honeycomb beauty,” Preity Zinta resides in Los Angeles, United States. The actress married longtime American partner Gene Goodenough in a private ceremony in Los Angeles on February 29, 2016. Preity and Zinta frequently return to India to visit the latter’s family and also for the job. Amy jackson Hosanna Amy Jackson suddenly disappeared from the entertainment world after making her Bollywood debut and shooting a few South Indian movies. A mother of one, Amy has been dating London hotelier George Panayioto since 2015. They have a son named Andreas. The family of three currently lives in London. Jugal hansraj Masoom Actor Jugal Hansraj moved to the United States after getting married in 2014. The 44-year-old model, producer, writer and author is married to Jasmine Dhillon, an NRI investment bank in New York. The couple have a son together. Celina jaitly Former beauty queen Celina Jaitly has settled in Dubai with her husband Peter Haag and three children. Priyanka Chopra Jonas the Desi girl of Bollywood, Priyanka Chopra Jonas juggles between India and the USA after having tied the knot with Nick Jonas. The actress was in Los Angeles during the coronavirus-induced lockdown Almost a year after their marriage began, the couple ticked the first milestone off Chopra’s list and bought themselves a gorgeous mansion in Los Angeles, estimated at $ 20 million (Rs 144 crore). Interestingly, Nick’s brother Joe Jonas and his wife Sophie Turner are their neighbors and live a few minutes away. Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Sonam Kapoor Ahuja is currently in his second home in London. the Neerja The actress, who had been away from the big screen for some time now, returned to London just after the lockdown restrictions eased. She resides in Notting Hill in London and often shares photos and videos of her luxurious home. Madhuri Dixit Nene Dhak Dhak girl Madhuri Dixit had moved to the United States after her marriage to Dr Shriram Nene. Madhuri’s decision came as a shock to many of her fans when she, despite being at the peak of her career, left it all to marry Nene. The actress has now returned to India.







