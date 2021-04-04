How Eshan Shuttled To Act!





Lucknow boy and Bollywood actor Eshan Naqvi never thought the badminton he played as a kid at KD Singh Babu stadium would earn him the starring role in the World Shuttle Champions biopic. He tried out the role of Saina Nehwals (played by Parineeti Chopra) for the love interest of Parupalli Kashyap. I am an athlete, so I know that learning is a never-ending process. As a shuttle, I never thought I would make music, but I have my own band. Taking action was never on the cards, but it has happened, so it’s all about taking on the challenges as you go. But now I want to take it full time and that’s just the start, the actor says. Eshan comes from a family of sportsmen where his father was a District Sports Officer (DSO) in Pilibhit and Lucknow and is retiring as a Regional Sports Officer in Gorakhpur. Speaking of his early days, he recalls: My love for the game came from my dad. After playing here for a few years, I moved to the Shrikant Vads academy in Thane. I became state champion and represented India at the World Junior and Asian Junior Badminton Championships. When asked about acting, he said I was interested in performances, so I was into singing and dancing. After I suffered a back injury, I started to make music during the break. Soon I realized that I couldn’t practice badminton full time due to my injury, so I started coaching in the academy and formed my music group Eshan Live and started to do concerts that I compose, sing and play the guitar. Things changed for him when director Amol Gupte visited the academy. Vad sir recommended me for the training of actors in the game for the film. I trained Parineeti, Manav Kaul and Meghna Malik. Soon we became a team and Amol asked me and I gave an audition. He trained me, took workshops and here I play Sainas for love. In addition, I had the chance to attend the film, which taught me a lot. The actor is now looking forward to a career in acting. This is just a start. The little that I have learned comes from Amol monsieur, which is an institution in itself. The whole team, Parineeti and everyone helped me a lot. Now I want to continue with the flow. When it comes to badminton, he will always stay close to me, Eshan said on a note of approval.



