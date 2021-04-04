Daniel Kaluuya debuts as host of COVID vaccine game show





Daniel Kaluuya do his “Saturday Night Live “ will kick off this weekend, playing a frustrated frontline worker trying to convince his family members to take the COVID-19 vaccine. As part of a game show titled “Will You Take It”, Kaluuya plays Dr. Tevin Jones, who offers a monetary reward to any competitor willing to. take the vaccine. Contestants include various at-risk family members: Cousin Tasha, Uncle Derek, Cousin Donald, and Aunt Shauna. “As you all know, I am a doctor working on the front lines of COVID. I have seen what this disease does firsthand, and you are all considered to be at high risk for COVID. But despite all my calls, none of you have been vaccinated yet, ”Jones notes. Daniel Kaluuya: YesThe weight of the portrayal of the black panther Fred Hampton in a new film After:‘SNL’ parodies Spring Breakers in Miami amid COVID: ‘We’re so close to the end, let’s mess it up! ” The first question is simple, with the correct answer resulting in a $ 500 cash reward: “Are either of you just going to take the COVID vaccine now?” All the candidates hesitate, with Don played by Chris Redd, a diabetic who “has just been shot in the lung”, responding with a resounding “no”. “Dude, I don’t need this vaccine,” he insists. “I never get sick because I sleep in my socks.” When Jones offers a higher reward of $ 5,000 to Uncle Derek, played by Kenan Thompson, who has suffered two heart attacks in the past decade, he still refuses the offer. “No, it’s not worth it,” Dereksays. Responding to Jones’ frustration, Don explains that he “doesn’t mind taking the vaccine, I don’t want to be the first,” in which Jones reiterates that 100 million people have already taken the vaccine. Jones then allows his family members to ask him medical questions about the vaccine, in which they ask if the vaccine contains syphilis or if black people have started taking it. But even when Jones offers $ 20,000 to anyone who is ready to get the shot, they all turn him down.

